Manchester City are threatening to rival Liverpool in a race to land Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi as Etihad Stadium chiefs have come to terms with the fact that Premier League counterparts will increase demands if the reigning champions come knocking for their best talents next month, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having seen their worrying form continue with a 2-0 defeat to Juventus in midweek, which has put the Sky Blues at risk of missing out on progressing in the Champions League and made it seven losses from their last 10 encounters in all competitions, boss Pep Guardiola has set his sights on being active in the winter transfer window.

It will be the final opportunity for director of football Txiki Begiristain to lead the recruitment drive ahead of his departure in the summer, when he will be replaced by Hugo Viana, and Manchester City have put plans in place to bolster their squad as they attempt to get their season back on track.

Sky Blues Showing Interest in Zubimendi Deal

Champions consider battle with title-chasers for defensive midfielder

Manchester City are poised to turn their attentions away from the Premier League as they go in search of potential January arrivals, according to GMS sources, and that has resulted in the reigning champions toying with the idea of going head-to-head with current table-toppers Liverpool for Zubimendi's signature.

Although it has emerged that the Euro 2024-winning Spain international has reservations about the prospect of being Rodri's understudy at the Etihad Stadium, if he completes a move from Real Sociedad, the Sky Blues are showing interest as Guardiola prepares to oversee a significant squad overhaul.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester City are eyeing Zubimendi after the acquisition of a defensive midfielder has been prioritised ahead of having the opportunity to enter the market for fresh faces, and they are considering attempting to beat fellow title-chasers Liverpool to an agreement.

The 25-year-old has a release clause worth in the region of £50million written into his Real Sociedad contract, meaning the Sky Blues are already aware that they have the chance to leave his current employers helpless, and he has been described as one of the 'best central midfielders in the world' by Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente.

Zubimendi is not Manchester City's only La Liga target as GMS sources recently revealed that a move for Real Valladolid loanee Juma Bah is a possibility after the defender has crept onto their radar, while Atalanta's Ederson and Torino midfielder Samuele Ricci have caught Guardiola's eye with their performances in Serie A.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Martin Zubimendi has averaged 85 per cent pass accuracy per La Liga outing this season

Guardiola Fears Rivals Will Increase Demands

Host of Premier League targets expected to be out of reach

GMS sources have been told that Guardiola is looking overseas for reinforcements due to an awareness that Premier League counterparts will not hesitate in hiking up their valuation of targets midway through the campaign, making it difficult to reach an agreement at a price Manchester City are willing to pay.

The Sky Blues did not raid any of their top flight rivals during the summer, with Savinho joining in a £30million switch after spearheading Girona to Champions League qualification and Ilkay Gundogan returning from La Liga heavyweights Barcelona, while Divin Mubama headed to the Etihad Stadium as a free agent after his West Ham United contract expired.

Manchester City are aware that Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson, Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton and Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes will be out of reach due to their price tags and a resistance to cashing in at this stage of the season, GMS sources understand, while a bid for Bournemouth defender Illia Zabarnyi is considered unlikely.

Guardiola is also not interested in activating a buyback clause which would see Liam Delap return from Ipswich Town, GMS sources recently revealed, meaning the Sky Blues are poised to focus on deals outside the Premier League as they prioritise the addition of a midfielder and defender, while attacking arrivals will be contemplated if prior negotiations go to plan.

