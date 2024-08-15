Manchester City star Oscar Bobb's long-term injury has not had an impact on boss Pep Guardiola's plans for the remainder of the transfer window as the reigning Premier League champions are still looking to make two more signings ahead of the August 30 deadline, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Sky Blues secured a significant injection of cash earlier this month, when Julian Alvarez completed a switch worth £82million to La Liga heavyweights Atletico Madrid, and they are in the market to potentially spend big as they aim to secure the top flight title for a fifth season in succession.

Savinho has been Manchester City's only arrival ahead of the domestic campaign getting underway with a trip to Chelsea on Sunday, with the Brazilian sealing a £30million move after playing a crucial role in helping Girona to Champions League qualification last term, but Guardiola and director of football Txiki Begiristain are poised to oversee further business.

Bobb Setback Not Poised to Increase Arrivals

Guardiola confident he is well-stocked ahead of deadline

Manchester City are going to be active in the final weeks of the summer transfer window as plans are in place to secure two fresh faces before the deadline, according to GMS sources, and they will not alter their intentions despite being poised to be without Bobb for an extensive period of the campaign.

There is hope that the Norway international will be available for selection before Christmas, despite being forced to fly to Barcelona to undergo surgery after fracturing a bone in his leg during a training session this week, and Guardiola is not frantically scouring the market for a direct replacement.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester City have wasted no time in ruling out making a reactionary signing after Bobb's injury blow as they already have enough depth on the flanks, with the likes of Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva being in line for significant amounts of game time, and they are not panicking over his absence.

Oscar Bobb's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 Premier League campaign compared to Bernardo Silva Oscar Bobb Bernardo Silva Shot-creating actions 6.47 4.55 Key passes 2.65 2.24 Shots 1.18 1.19 Shots on target 0.29 0.52 Assists 0.29 0.31 Goals 0.29 0.21 Statistics correct as of 15/08/2024

The 21-year-old's contract - which allows him to pocket £50,000-per-week at the Etihad Stadium - is not due to expire until the summer of 2029, and the Sky Blues do not want to spend big money on an alternative option as it would risk putting his pathway into the preferred starting line-up in danger.

Bobb's lay-off has come after GMS sources recently revealed that Manchester City have been fielding enquiries from the likes of Newcastle United and Bundesliga heavyweights Borussia Dortmund, with suitors keen to discover whether a permanent or loan move could be negotiated ahead of the transfer window slamming shut.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Oscar Bobb has made 27 senior appearances for Manchester City, getting his name on the scoresheet twice and registering three assists along the way

Sky Blues Want Fresh Attacking Option and Defensive Midfielder

Premier League champions have Eze among transfer targets

The likelihood of Manchester City looking to increase their attacking options increased when they allowed Alvarez to head through the exit door, and GMS sources have been told that they are looking towards getting a deal wrapped up after pinpointing the forward line as one of two positions they intend to bolster.

Having seen the Argentina international play a crucial role in the Sky Blues clinching silverware last term - thanks to finding the back of the net 19 times and registering a further 13 assists in all competitions - Guardiola has caused concern at Crystal Palace by showing interest in the likes of Eberechi Eze, who has a release clause.

GMS sources have learned that defensive midfield is the other area that Manchester City are keen to strengthen and, having initially been hopeful of sanctioning an exit before heading into potential negotiations, Kalvin Phillips' impending loan switch to Ipswich Town has opened the door for a fresh face to provide Rodri with competition.

