Highlights Manchester City are prepared to put a new contract on the table as they aim to convince Ederson to snub a summer switch to Al-Nassr.

The Sky Blues are desperate to ensure that uncertainty over the Brazil international's future does not drag into pre-season.

Al-Nassr are seriously considering whether to walk away from discussions over a move for Ederson if Manchester City refuse to lower their demands.

Manchester City star Ederson could be handed the opportunity to sign an improved contract as boss Pep Guardiola is mulling over whether to open discussions over fresh terms in a bid to keep him at the Etihad Stadium instead of joining Saudi Arabian big-spenders Al-Nassr, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Sky Blues made history when they became the first side to win the English top flight title four seasons on the spin during the 2023/24 campaign, but there is ongoing uncertainty over whether key men will still be on the reigning Premier League champions' books by the time the new term gets underway.

Txiki Begiristain has been overseeing Manchester City's transfer activity for more than a decade, having been appointed as their director of football in October 2012, and he is working closely with Guardiola as they look to ensure they are in a strong position to compete for more silverware after the August 30 deadline.

Sky Blues Prepared to Tempt Ederson into Signing New Deal

Guardiola wants to convince Brazilian to snub move to Saudi Arabia

Manchester City are willing to discuss fresh terms with Ederson as they are desperate to ensure that uncertainty over his future does not drag into pre-season, according to GMS sources, and Guardiola remains keen to persuade him to remain in his current surroundings instead of embarking on a fresh challenge.

The goalkeeper has entered the final two years of his £100,000-per-week contract at the Etihad Stadium, resulting in Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr eyeing a potential window of opportunity to strike a deal which would see him seal a reunion with former Sky Blues teammate Aymeric Laporte.

GMS sources have been informed that Manchester City value Ederson at £50million, but his admirers are not open to parting with a fee which reaches that level and, in a fresh twist, they are prepared to walk away from a potential deal and turn their attentions towards alternative targets ahead of the deadline.

Ederson's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to the 2022/23 season 2023/24 2022/23 Pass completion percentage 87.3 85.8 Save percentage 70.7 62.3 Clean sheet percentage 30.3 31.4 Saves 1.81 1.31 Goals against 0.87 0.91 Statistics correct as of 15/07/2024

The Brazil international made 43 appearances during the 2023/24 campaign, keeping 16 clean sheets along the way, but he missed crucial encounters in the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup as injuries forced him onto the sidelines at various stages of the season.

Although GMS sources recently revealed that Al-Nassr are prepared to make Ederson the highest-paid shot-stopper in the world as he would be in line to earn in the region of £500,000-per-week if he heads to Al-Awwal Park, there are doubts over whether a switch will be completed in the coming weeks.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ederson made 57 saves during the 2023/24 Premier League campaign, although he was unable to keep out any of the three penalties he faced

Al-Nassr Put Under Pressure to Make Quick Decision on Ederson

Champions could be forced to contend with improved offer

GMS sources have learned that Al-Nassr's attempts to recruit Ederson need to ramp up in the coming days as Manchester City are eager to avoid a situation where their first-choice custodian heads through the exit door during the latter stages of preparations for the fast-approaching 2024/25 campaign.

Although the nine-time Saudi Pro League title-winners tested the Sky Blues' resolve with a £25million offer last week, the proposal fell short of the 30-year-old's valuation and his current employers will only entertain sanctioning his Etihad Stadium departure if an improved bid lands.

Al-Nassr remain adamant that they will not meet Manchester City's lucrative demands, but GMS sources have been told that up to £35million could be put on the table to give Guardiola a difficult decision to make and in an attempt to discover whether Ederson is prepared to push for a switch to be rubber-stamped.

