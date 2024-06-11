Highlights Kevin De Bruyne could leave Manchester City this summer after nine years with the club.

De Bruyne admitted that he is tempted by a possible switch to Saudi Arabia due to the money on offer there.

City will have their work cut out to replace De Bruyne but there are a host of talented youngsters who they could turn to.

Arguably Manchester City's most influential player during the Pep Guardiola era, Kevin De Bruyne, has a serious chance of leaving the Premier League champions this summer.

The 32-year-old Belgian attacking midfielder has won six Premier League titles and a Champions League during his illustrious nine-year stay at the Manchester club, but speculation is building that De Bruyne may be willing to conclude his time at elite-level football this summer.

De Bruyne himself admitted to being "open to everything" when quizzed about his future at Manchester City, where the two-time PFA Player of the Season still has a year remaining on his contract.

City, who recently launched unprecedented legal action against the Premier League in an attempt to have its Associated Party Transaction rules scrapped, may show a willingness to allow their star man to leave the club this summer, so Guardiola's team can recoup a transfer fee before the Belgian's contract expires in 2025.

MLS club New York City are reportedly lining up a sensational move to bring De Bruyne to the Big Apple this summer, with manager Guardiola, who is also reportedly set to leave City next summer, also believed to be on the American club's radar.

Whether De Bruyne leaves City this summer or not, it is becoming increasingly apparent that the Belgian's long-term future lies away from the Etihad Stadium. So, who should City look to bring in to replace the departing De Bruyne?

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester City became the first English team to win four consecutive top-flight titles after their recent 2023/2024 season triumph.

The attacking midfielder has made an exceptional 272 goal contributions in his 382 competitive City appearances, a tough milestone figure for any incoming replacement to replicate. But with spending unlikely to be a stumbling block for the Premier League champions, here are three of the best young attacking midfielders in the world who could fill the void left by De Bruyne.

Jamal Musiala

Musiala grew up in Chelsea's academy

Jamal Musiala, who is considered to be among the very best midfielders heading to this summer's European Championship, was linked with a move to City by the Guardian towards the end of the 2023-24 season. The report said that Guardiola was keen on more options in attacking midfield and that Musiala was at the top of his wishlist.

The Bayern Munich star, who came through Chelsea's academy and represented England at youth level before eventually playing for Germany at senior level, has established himself as one of the best players at Bayern, and has just two years left to run on his current contract in Bavaria.

Jamal Musiala Age 21 Career goal contributions 73

Florian Wirtz

Star shone during Leverkusen's incredible season

Florian Wirtz, who has been included in Germany's Euros squad alongside Musiala, is one of the most exciting young prospects on the planet. The German attacking midfielder was instrumental in Bayer Leverkusen's unlikely domestic double triumph and has seen his transfer value skyrocket, as European giants Liverpool, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid have all reportedly shown an interest in the 21-year-old.

Wirtz has no interest in leaving the Bundesliga club until 2025, so any move City make for the starlet could be dependent on De Bruyne's immediate future at the club.

Florian Wirtz Age 21 Career goal contributions 81

Xavi Simons

Dutch star is a perfect fit for City

PSG's Xavi Simons, once considered the next wonder kid to emerge from Barcelona's prestigious La Masia academy, has started to make a name for himself in the professional game. The 21-year-old, whose footballing potential amassed him over a million Instagram followers by the age of 14, has already enjoyed spells at PSG and RB Leipzig and appears ready to become the talisman of one of Europe's elite clubs.

Simons would be a stylistically perfect fit for City and the Dutch international is rumoured to be among the names on City's shortlist to replace De Bruyne. Simons' loan spell at the Bundesliga's RB Leipzig, where the attacking midfielder made 21 goal contributions in 31 games, has made him one of the most highly sought-after young players on the planet, and City will face tough competition to get their hands on the former Barcelona trainee.

However, despite receiving interest from Arsenal, Bayern Munich, and Barcelona, PSG are reluctant to sell their highly rated youngster this summer and instead want to loan Simons out for a third consecutive season, presumably in an attempt to further increase his market value.