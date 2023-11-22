Highlights Manchester United have lost against bitter rivals Manchester City in both the Premier League and the Women's Super League this season.

Manchester City took the opportunity to rub in their superiority, sharing a video of their players celebrating goals at Old Trafford.

The derby matches between these two teams are usually tight affairs, but City were dominant in the encounters this term.

Sometimes in football, it's not just about winning, it's also about beating a rival. Indeed, the joy of a good victory can be doubled by the schadenfreude felt when it also comes at the expense of a team you don't like. This is why derby matches tend to be particularly tense affairs.

One of the biggest games every season in the English footballing calendar is the Manchester Derby. This season, the men and the women's teams have already met in the Premier League and in the Women's Super League. Unfortunately, for Manchester United, they were beaten on both occasions.

Not only did they taste defeat against their most bitter rivals, however, but they also did so in front of their own fans. Indeed, playing at Old Trafford, Manchester City came away with all three points – consequently earning bragging rights in the city of Manchester. Chloe Kelly summed up the sentiment with her post after the WSL win:

And it seems as though the club's social media team have also wasted no time in making the most of their current superiority, by rubbing it in on X (formerly Twitter). They recently shared a video online of all four times a City player has celebrated a derby goal with a knee slide on the United home turf. You can enjoy the video below.

Erling Haaland bags brace vs Man United

Meeting on 29 October in the Premier League, Erling Haaland stole headlines in this Manchester Derby. He first opened the scoring from the spot 26 minutes into the game VAR decided Rasmus Hojlund had fouled Rodri inside the penalty box.

Haaland then doubled his tally just four minutes after the break when he was left unmarked at the back post to head in Bernardo Silva's cross. Having made the score 2-0 at this stage, and presumably (and correctly) assuming the game was out of reach, the prolific forward decided to enjoy himself with a knee slide and a smirk aimed at the home fans.

Read more: The 50 greatest Premier League players of all time

Lauren Hemp silences Old Trafford

On 19th November in the WSL, United actually took the lead thanks to Katie Zelem who kept her cool from the penalty spot. However, Jill Roord equalised and things quickly escalated from there.

Indeed, just one minute later, Lauren Hemp curled home a beauty to put her team in front. The 23-year-old cupped a hand to her ear before pulling off a knee slide celebration of her own.

Phil Foden puts cherry on top in Manchester derby

With Pep Guardiola and co in total control, Rodri decided to try his luck from the edge of the box. His powerful left-footed strike was well saved by Andre Onana but the danger wasn't done yet.

No, the ball fell to Haaland who turned provider this time as he crossed into the six-yard box with Phil Foden lurking. The Englishman finished from close range and followed in his teammate's footsteps by copying his celebration in the same corner of Old Trafford.

Bunny Shaw embarrasses Mary Earps

Back to the WSL, the game was very much still in the balance with United trailing 2-1 but the usually reliable Mary Earps had a moment to forget when she was closed down in the 55th minute.

After a back-pass was slightly under-hit and when the Man Utd goalkeeper tried to smash it clear, Bunny Shaw managed to block the ball and with a bit of luck it ricocheted directly into the back of the net. That was enough to seal a 3-1 win as the striker wheeled away in celebration, pulling off the fourth City knee slide at Old Trafford this season.