Former Manchester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has lifted the lid on a groundbreaking tactical experiment brewing in the club’s under-18s - a strategy so 'extreme' it could send shockwaves through the footballing world. As Pep Guardiola’s once-unstoppable juggernaut stutters, this daring move might just be the blueprint for City’s next evolution.

The reigning four-peat league champions, the apex predators of English football just last term, now find themselves clawing for relevance. Dumped out of the Premier League title race, the Champions League, and the League Cup, their last lifeline comes in the shape of the FA Cup - a trophy they’ve lifted seven times. Yet, with 14 losses in their last 29 outings, City’s fear factor has faded, and their silverware hopes hang by a thread.

Related 30 Best Football Teams in the World [Ranked] Man City, Real Madrid, Liverpool and Bayern Munich all feature as the 30 best teams in world football are ranked by data analysts.

But while the first team wrestles with its fall from grace, the gears of reinvention are already turning behind the scenes. The January arrivals of Omar Marmoush and Nico Gonzalez hinted at the start of a rebuild, with defensive reinforcements Vitor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov also stepping in to plug the leaks. However, Schmeichel suggests the real revolution might be unfolding at the academy level courtesy of a tactical test run that could redefine the club’s future.

The 'Extreme' New Tactic Man City U18s are Piloting

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast during a discussion about overloading certain areas of the pitch during games, Denmark international Schmeichel said (watch around 39:25 of the video below):

“I mean, Manchester City’s Under-18s, they are now playing the most extreme version I’ve ever seen. So they play a version where the goalkeeper’s over the halfway line sometimes, and I think they’re testing it to see how it works.”

Ederson has long been recognissed for his skill with the ball at his feet, becoming the epitome of a sweeper-keeper in the Premier League since joining in 2017. With Guardiola’s history of embracing trial and error on his path to becoming one of the outstanding tacticians of the modern era, it’s no surprise that the next stage of City’s evolution is already in the works.

There had been speculation that Guardiola might part ways with City if the struggles persisted, but instead, he’s reaffirmed his commitment to restoring the club to its former glory. After signing a new contract and securing January reinforcements, the only lingering question is whether the covert new tactic being developed behind the scenes will eventually be deployed.