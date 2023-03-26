Manchester City shook up the Women’s Super League table as they beat Chelsea 2-0 at the Academy Stadium.

Filippa Angeldahl and Lauren Hemp both scored stunning efforts in the first-half, with the Blues unable to find a response in a goalless second-half.

City subsequently moved above Chelsea in the WSL table, and are now in second place with 38 points. Only an inferior goal difference to Manchester United prevented the side from soaring to the top of the leaderboard.

That said, both Chelsea and Arsenal have a match in hand over the two Manchester teams, and are still very much in contention for the WSL title.

Track and field legend Usain Bolt was among those present at the Academy Stadium, despite his affiliation with Manchester United.

The eight-time Olympic gold medallist was there to watch fellow Jamaican star Bunny Shaw, who has hit 15 goals for Manchester City in the WSL this season.

Bolt posted a photo with Shaw at the end of the match on Instagram, but it transpired that he was also left impressed by one of her teammates – Lauren Hemp.

Usain Bolt asks for Lauren Hemp’s shirt

Manchester City defender Esme Morgan told reporters that Bolt had asked for Hemp’s shirt after the match, joking: “It must be the pace!”

This was then confirmed when Hemp posted a photo of herself and Bolt with the caption: “When fast met faster 💨🤩 You decide which one 😉”.

The Lionesses star had even signed the shirt for Bolt, although he may be less delighted with the grass stains left from the afternoon’s encounter.

Lauren Hemp scores stunning goal against Chelsea

It is easy to see why Bolt was impressed by Hemp, who is one of the best wingers in English football.

The 22-year-old scored Manchester City’s second goal against Chelsea, hitting a knockdown from Laura Coombs first-time. Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger had no chance as the ball rocketed past her into the net.

Hemp also set up Angeldahl for the opening goal, finding her teammate in plenty of space in the penalty box.

If Manchester City are to keep up the pace in the WSL title race in the coming weeks, Hemp will certainly play a crucial part. She has caused havoc for defenders so far this season, scoring four goals in total and setting up three more.

Video: Watch Lauren Hemp's goal against Chelsea