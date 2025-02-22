It says everything about how far Manchester City have fallen that they are clear outsiders as they ready themselves to host Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon (UK time).

There are 17 points between the two sides as they prepare to go head-to-head, and the favouritism that Arne Slot’s visitors enjoy in the markets makes perfect sense considering how these teams have performed this season.

Result Decimal Odds Fractional Odds US Moneyline Manchester City 3.1 21/10 +210 The Draw 4.0 3/1 +300 Liverpool 2.25 5/4 +125

City head into this fixture on the back of their meek Champions League midweek defeat away to Real Madrid. Their 3-1 loss on the night saw them go out of the competition before the Last 16 stage, and with a whimper, rather than a roar.

Any defence on earth would have struggled to contain Real Madrid 's hat-trick scorer Kylian Mbappe , given the form the France superstar has been in, but the lack of threat that City posed over the 90 minutes, and the clear difference in quality between the Premier League visitors and their Spanish hosts, was still arresting to see.

Liverpool had their own minor problems in midweek, drawing 2-2 at Aston Villa. Despite those dropped points, however, they have an eight-point lead over nearest challengers Arsenal (having played a game more) at the top of the Premier League table. The Gunners can still have a say in the destination of this season’s title, but Slot’s side deserve their status as clear 1.36 (4/11) favourites in the Premier League outright market.

If there is a positive for City, it is their home form. For all their problems, it has held up well: they are W8-D2-L2 in front of their own fans this season (which is the division’s third-best home record). They thrashed Newcastle United 4-0 in their last home fixture, and that convincing win ought to give them some confidence.

The potential absence of Erling Haaland is a concern, however: the Norway international striker is an injury doubt. And, ominously for City, Liverpool have been even better on the road than City have been at home: the Reds are W9-D5-L0 away from home, which is the division’s best away record, and gives them 2.29 points per game on the road, compared to City’s average of 2.17 points per game at home.

Best bet

This game is a rare opportunity to back Liverpool at an odds-against price. City may have fared well against Liverpool down the years, and some of that experience may prove useful.

The clear gulf in class between the sides this season makes the visitors the smart choice, however. If you are looking for a selection in the Match Odds market, Liverpool would be the choice.

Slot's Visitors Deserve Support

The big price on Liverpool winning the match throws up other ways of supporting the hosts.

If, like us, you believe Liverpool might well win, but are slightly concerned that the game may end in a draw, then the Draw No Bet market may be the smarter choice.

When you back a team in the Draw No Bet market, you get exactly what it says on the packet — i.e. in the event of the game being a draw, your bet is a 'no bet', meaning that your stakes are refunded.

The advantage of backing a side in the Draw No Bet market, rather than in the Match Odds market that we have analysed above, is that you get your stakes back, rather than losing them, if the game ends all-square.

The downside is that there is a price to pay for this: namely, that the odds on the team you are backing will inevitably be shorter when you back them in the Draw No Bet market, because you are being afforded the luxury of getting your stakes back in the event of the game being a stalemate.

Best bet

Liverpool Draw No Bet is available at a best-priced 1.7 (7/10). This is notably shorter than backing Liverpool at 2.3 (13/10) in the Match Odds market. But, as we've outlined, the beauty of this selection is that your stakes will be refunded if the game ends in a draw.

Liverpool deserve to be favourites, and we would not be surprised if they win. We are slightly concerned about City’s muscle memory kicking in once the game starts, however, inspiring the hosts as they remember how well they have played against Liverpool in most of their other head-to-head encounters at the Etihad Stadium in recent seasons.

For that reason, we prefer backing Liverpool in the Draw No Bet market than in the Match Odds market.

Top selection – Liverpool Draw No Bet (1.7)

Back City to be Corners Kings

Arguably the strongest trend on Manchester City’s home games this season is how often they have ‘outcornered’ their opponents. In 11 of their 12 home games, City have won more corners than the opposition (the exception being their home game vs Chelsea, on January 25, when Chelsea won one more corner than City).

The emphatic nature of their corners supremacy is striking, too. In eight of their home matches, City won six or more corners than the visitors. Their average corners supremacy per game is 5.75.

Liverpool won more corners than Aston Villa in their away match at Villa Park in midweek, but the Reds have been a touch less dominant away from home than City have been at home. Liverpool have won more corners than their opponents in 10 of their 14 away matches, and their average corners supremacy per match is 3.93.

Best bet

In the Most Corners market, Manchester City are 1.88 (7/8), with Liverpool 2.5 (6/4) and The Draw 8.5 (15/2).

We lean towards City. It will be no consolation to their fans, but we suspect they may emerge with more corners over the 90 minutes, as they have done so often at home this season.

