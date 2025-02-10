Manchester City have a surprise billing as favourites to live up to when they host Real Madrid in what promises to be a thrilling UEFA Champions League play-off first leg at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday evening (UK time).

The market favours Pep Guardiola’s hosts to win on the night. This is despite some concerning recent performances from the Citizens against elite European opposition.

Result Decimal Odds Fractional Odds US Moneyline Manchester City 2.35 27/20 +135 The Draw 3.81 45/16 +281 Real Madrid 2.9 19/10 +190

To Qualify for the Last 16 Decimal Odds Fractional Odds US Moneyline Manchester City 2.2 6/5 +120 Real Madrid 1.77 10/13 -130

As our table above shows, Manchester City are currently priced at 2.35 (27/20) to win on the night. This is the market’s way of giving Guardiola’s players a 43 percent chance of securing a potentially crucial first-leg lead. Real Madrid are a bigger 2.9 (19/10), which works out as a 35 percent chance of celebrating a win in Manchester.

Is City's status as favourites to win on the night justified? We do not believe so.

It is, after all, a little over a week since City crumbled defensively at the Emirates Stadium, losing 5-1 in the Premier League to an Arsenal side that are no better than Real Madrid. And it is less than a month since City lost 4-2 in the Champions League away to a Paris Saint-Germain side that, while talented, cannot be objectively or unequivocally considered superior to Real, either.

The main factor in City’s favour is that Real Madrid have a rash of central defenders ruled out of this game by injury. David Alaba, Antonio Rüdiger and Eder Militao will all be absent, undoubtedly weakening the visitors’ back line.

For their 1-1 La Liga draw at home to city rivals Atlético on Saturday night, Real’s central defence comprised inexperienced youngster Raul Asencio and midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. Erling Haaland will be licking his lips at the prospect of facing this, or a similarly makeshift duo on Tuesday night.

A counter-argument, however, is that City have struggled defensively all season themselves, partly because of injuries, and also because of the general downturn in form that has affected Guardiola’s team. Conceding nine goals in just two games vs Arsenal and PSG will be a major concern for City as they prepare to face an attacking line-up containing Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo, and Jude Bellingham.

Best Bet

If you are looking for a pick in the Match Odds market — i.e. the market dealing with the result on the night — then The Draw or Real Madrid would be the selections to focus on.

Given how inconsistent City have been all season, their recent defensive wobbles against elite opposition, and how much firepower Real Madrid boast, we would rather oppose than support the hosts at the available prices.

If, like us, however, you would rather have both City and The Draw on your side, there are smarter selections available.

Real Madrid the Headline Pick

By looking deeper into the options for this match, it makes sense to overlook the Match Odds market, and consider other selections instead.

Real Madrid-Draw on the Double Chance market is available at 1.66 (4/6). With this pick, you will make a profit if the visitors win or the game ends all-square.

Alternatively, consider backing Real Madrid in the Draw No Bet market. The visitors are available at 2.2 (6/5). With this pick, you will make a profit if the visitors win, and your stakes will be returned if the game ends all-square.

Best Bet

Our selection is Real Madrid with a +0.25 Asian Handicap start. With this selection, you will make a small profit if the game ends in a stalemate, and make a larger profit if the visitors win on the night.

Top selection – Real Madrid +0.25 Asian Handicap (1.87)

High Goals the Smart Selection

It may sound too obvious to say that we expect a game involving two sides boasting some of the world’s finest attacking talent to feature goals, and potentially lots of them, but there are plenty of reasons to believe that this will be the case.

The first is Manchester City’s recent poor defensive record against top-class opposition. Their conceding of nine goals in two matches against Arsenal and PSG tells you everything you need to know about the degree to which Guardiola’s side is struggling against elite attacking line-ups right now. It also points to why, by default, City will almost certainly need to prioritize their attacking play to obtain a result.

The second is Real’s defensive problems. As we mentioned above, the visitors will be obliged to field a makeshift central defensive duo. This increases their chances of conceding goals, and, similarly to City, should encourage the visitors to look to win the game via attacking prowess rather than by taking a measured or defensive approach.

The third is the evidence of recent head-to-head clashes. Since the start of 2020, these two clubs have faced-off eight times in the Champions League. Six of those games featured three or more goals (in 90 minutes). The average goals-per-game count (in 90 minutes) across the eight matches in question was 3.75.

Number of Goals in 90 Minutes Decimal Odds (Fractional Odds) Over 2.0 1.19 (3/16) Over 2.5 1.51 (20/39) Over 3.0 1.72 (13/18) Over 3.5 2.23 (123/100) Over 4.0 2.95 (37/19) Over 4.5 2.9 (29/10)

Best Bet

Sometimes the obvious selection is also the right selection. And, based on City’s recent defensive record, Real Madrid’s defensive personnel problems, the attacking talent on show, and the recent head-to-head scorelines, we believe the market is actually underestimating the chances of this being a high-scoring encounter.

Our selection would be Over 3 Goals, currently available at odds of 1.72 (13/18). With this pick, you will get your stakes back if the game features exactly three goals (in 90 minutes), and make a profit if the game has four or more goals (again, in 90 minutes).

Top selection – Over 3 Goals (1.72)

Odds from Oddschecker - Correct as of 09/02/2025