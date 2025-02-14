Manchester City have won their legal battle over Associated Party Transactions (APTs) with the Premier League , whose sponsorship rules enforced between 2021 and 2024 were declared void by an independent tribunal.

It follows another independent tribunal ruling last October stating three aspects of the Premier League's APT rules were unlawful, including interest-free shareholder loans being exempt from fair market valuation and calculations.

After that ruling, both Manchester City and the Premier League claimed victory. City felt at the time the ATP rules were entirely void, but the Premier League dismissed this and instead put a series of amendments to a speedy vote in November, with 16 clubs voting in favour. City, Aston Villa, Newcastle and Nottingham Forest all voted against.

Now a new tribunal, consisting of Sir Nigel Teare, Lord Dyson and Christopher Vajda KC, has given their ruling following a two-day hearing and called the ATP rules between December 2021 and November 2024 "void and unenforceable".

The decision could lead to compensation claims from clubs for any sponsorship deals undervalued during this period, while City's legal costs will be paid by the Premier League.

The Premier League have responded with a statement stressing that although old APT rules are void, the ruling does not affect current ones, voted in last November via a series of amendments.

"An Arbitration Tribunal has determined the effects of its first award published last year relating to Manchester City’s legal challenge of the Premier League’s previous Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules," said the Premier League. "The Tribunal’s decision has found that the three narrow aspects of the old APT rules, previously found to be unlawful, cannot be separated from the rest of the previous rules as a matter of law. The result, the Tribunal has determined, is that the previous APT Rules, as a whole, are unenforceable.

"However, the previous APT rules are no longer in place, as Clubs voted new APT rules into force in November 2024. This decision expressly does not impact the valid operation of the new rules.

"The Tribunal has made no findings as to the validity and effectiveness of the new rules. The Tribunal states that whether its decision has any benefit to the club, therefore, depends on whether the new APT rules are found to be lawful as part of the second challenge issued by the club last month. The League continues to believe that the new APT Rules are valid and enforceable and is pressing for an expeditious resolution of this matter.

"The new APT rules are in full force and clubs remain required to comply with all aspects of the system, including to submit shareholder loans to the Premier League for Fair Market Value assessment."

Man City Still Challenging New APT Amendments

New APT rules also under threat

City view the decision as creating an 'existential crisis' for the Premier League. CEO Richard Masters had told the clubs last year with confidence that the Premier League felt assured of their position.

Although current ATP rules remain in place from December 2024 onwards, City are also challenging their validity and the case will be heard by exactly the same panel as the one who has just ruled in their favour.

Should the current rules be again declared void, it could allow clubs like City, owned by City Football Group, and Newcastle, owned by Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF, to strike new and lucrative sponsorship deals with associated parties.

Masters sent a letter to all 20 Premier League clubs on Friday, seen by GIVEMESPORT, acknowledging the “previous rules as a whole are void and unenforceable”. He added “new rules were voted into force [last November]” but City are challenging these and optimistic of getting a similar result.

