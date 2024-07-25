Highlights Manchester City and AC Milan will face off at Yankee Stadium in the United States in a pre-season friendly.

Both teams are looking to build momentum for the upcoming domestic seasons.

Manchester City is favored over AC Milan in the match, with a predicted score of 3-2.

Two of the biggest clubs in European football will be competing in Yankee Stadium for fans in the United States this weekend as Manchester City and AC Milan prepare for their upcoming domestic seasons. The introduction of more games across the pond has meant that fans in the US are able to see some of the biggest names and sides, especially as Premier League sides are looking to expand their global reach to gain more fans abroad.

City's pre-season didn't get off the best start, losing 4-3 Celtic in North Carolina. Pep Guardiola will be looking for his bounce back and continue to get important minutes on the clock when they face Paulo Fonseca's outfit. With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about the stateside clash.

Manchester City vs AC Milan: Match Information When 27/07/24 Where Yankee Stadium Time 11:00 PM BST Location United States TV Not broadcast, yet fans can watch on respective club TV channels.

Form Guide

Two sides looking to build momentum ahead of the new campaign

With Euro 2024 and the Copa America having only just concluded, there is a good chance that we'll see more fringe players getting the nod to start to try and earn game time when Serie A and the Premier League return. So far, City have only played one pre-season friendly, a 4-3 loss against Celtic at the Kenan Memorial Stadium. Whilst it was a defeat for the side, it was valuable game time for the squad.

AC Milan have had two pre-season friendlies thus far, with a 5-2 loss to Roma on May 31st and, more recently, a 1-1 draw with Rapid Wien at the Allianz Stadion, in Austria.

Picks

GMS presents picks with analysis

According to Unibet, the odds for this match are favourable towards Manchester City with 4/5 odds on Guardiola's side prevailing. A draw also sits at 3/1. For Milan to come out on top, they are at 13/5.

In terms of total goals, Unibet is offering 4/9 for Over 2.5 Goals, 5/4 for Over 3.5 Goals and 3/1 for Over 4.5 Goals. Under 2.5 Goals is currently at 31/20, Under 3.5 is 11/20 and Under 4.5 is 1/5. Unibet are also offering Both Teams to Score at 4/9 for Yes and 6/4 for No, whilst Total Goals for Manchester City are 3/5 for Over 1.5 and 59/50 for Under 1.5. Total Goals for the Italian side are currently available at 7/5 for Over 1.5 and 1/2 for Under 1.5.

Prediction

City favourites in pre-season clash

As noted, City are coming off of a 4-3 loss to Celtic this week, so whilst they've had more recent game time against better opposition, there's a chance that there will be some tired legs out there for them.

Having said that, the likes of Erling Haaland getting game time and sharpening up can only mean that he'll find his feet in front of goal again.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-2 AC Milan

Head-to-head History and Results

Two previous meetings

Despite being two of the biggest sides in European football, City and AC Milan have only met twice in competitive games, which both took place nearly five decades ago. City last beat Mlan in 1978, winning 3-0 at Maine Road after a 2-2 draw in Italy.

All odds provided by Unibet. Correct as of 25.07.24