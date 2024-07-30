Highlights Manchester City and Barcelona meet in a pre-season friendly in Orlando.

City have lost their opening two pre-season fixtures to Celtic and AC Milan.

Hansi Flick's Barcelona side set for first game in the states this summer.

As all of the European giants are beginning their pre-season friendlies ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, two heavyweight clubs will meet in the United States, with four-time consecutive Premier League champions Manchester City taking on La Liga runners-up Barcelona. The Cityzens will be searching for a more defensively secure performance following back-to-back high-scoring defeats at the hands of Scottish Premiership champions, Celtic, and Italian outfit AC Milan in their opening friendly match, while Barca will look to start their pre-season off with a victory, having only played behind doors against fourth division Spanish outfit, UE Olot, winning 1-0.

Due to both sides having ambitions of winning the titles in their respective leagues, it will be important that all of their players get in rhythm during the pre-season. Despite this being a friendly, there will be an aspect of professional pride and competitiveness that will kick in, specifically for Barcelona under their new manager Hansi Flick, as players will be competing for places in the starting eleven ahead of the new season.

Manchester City vs. Barcelona: Match Information When 31/07/24 Where Camping World Stadium Time 00:00 GMT Location Orlando, Florida, United States TV Premier Sports 1/Premier Sports Player

Manchester City vs. Barcelona - Form Guide

Guardiola to take on his boyhood club

As it's pre-season, and only Manchester City have officially played, competing in two friendly matches against Celtic and AC Milan heading into this clash, with Barcelona starting their friendly campaign against Pep Guardiola's side so producing a comprehensive breakdown of both teams' form is difficult.

Nevertheless, City have not been at their best so far, losing both of their games in pre-season and conceding seven goals in those two games, and if they continue to defend lackadaisically, they will once again be punished by the sheer quality that Barcelona possess in attacking areas. For the Spaniards, the new boss will look to impose his philosophy and style of play on the team, which is a high-pressing brand of football.

Manchester City vs. Barcelona Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks with analysis

According to PaddyPower, Manchester City are the favourites to win this fixture at 4/5, while Barcelona are the slight underdogs in this matchup with a 27/10 chance of winning, the possibility of a draw sits at 16/5.

The double chance odds have City and a draw at 2/7, Barcelona or a draw at 10/11, and the betting odds for either side to win are 2/9. The cutoff point that has been set by PaddyPower for goals over and under is 2.5 goals. The odds for over 2.5 goals is 3/10, while the under is 12/5. The odds for both teams to score is 1/3 for 'yes' and 9/4 for 'no'.

Prediction

Goals in Orlando

Against Celtic and AC Milan, Pep Guardiola's starting eleven consisted of a lot of young players, specifically in the backline, with some of the experienced first-team members also featuring. Though due to 'the Citizens' having the highest number of players at Euro 2024 for a club, the vast majority of the squad have not joined up yet as they are still on their summer vacations after competing in their respective international tournaments.

Similarly, Flick's opted to select a predominantly youthful eleven against UE Olot, but beginning their pre-season tour, it is likely that the German will pick from some of his more experienced men on Wednesday. If Guardiola again elects a back four of youngsters, it could once again become a case of a high-scoring match, but with Barcelona's lack of options due to the Olympic Games and injuries sustained, GMS believe this match will end 3-1 by way of Manchester City.

Team News

Plenty of rotation expected

In their opening two games of pre-season, Manchester City have lined up with a considerably weakened backline containing youth products and a heavier front three consisting of Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish, and Oscar Bobb, explaining why they have scored and conceded a lot of goals in both fixtures. Facing off against Barcelona, they are expected to adopt a similar approach once again, as most of their first team defenders are currently not with the squad due to competing at Euro 2024. Ederson Moraes, Stefan Ortega, Rico Lewis, and Kalvin Phillips are the only other first-team members currently on the United States tour.

Meanwhile, Barcelona will come into this fixture relatively light as well, with big hitters Ansu Fati, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, Ronald Araujo, and Pedri all being sidelined with injuries. Eric Garcia, Fermin Lopez, and Pau Cubarsi will also miss out on this match, as they are currently on international duty at the Olympic Games representing Spain. However, despite these players missing, the Blaugranes will have plenty of first-team members available to them here, with Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Alejandro Balde, Inigo Martinez, Andreas Christensen, Jules Kounde, Ilkay Gundogan, Robert Lewandowski, and Raphinha all options for Hansi Flick.

Head-to-head History and Results

Barca dominant in previous matches

Having only faced each other six times in competitive history by way of the UEFA Champions League, Barcelona and Manchester City matched up on all six occasions inside a two-year period, from 2014 to 2016. Five victories from six matches means that the Catalonian outfit is clearly the A-side. However, a lot has changed in eight years, with City coming on leaps and bounds since the last time they faced.

Manchester City wins: 1

Barcelona wins: 5

Draws: 0

Manchester City's Pre-season Schedule

Champions to go head-to-head with Manchester rivals

August 3rd: Manchester City v Chelsea, Ohio Stadium, Columbus (22:30)

Manchester City v Chelsea, Ohio Stadium, Columbus (22:30) August 10th: Manchester City v Manchester United, Community Shield, Wembley (15:00)

Barcelona's Pre-season Schedule

August: 4th Barcelona v Real Madrid, MetLife Stadium, New Jersey (00:00)

Barcelona v Real Madrid, MetLife Stadium, New Jersey (00:00) August 7th: Barcelona v AC Milan, M&T Bank Stadium, Maryland (15:00)

Barcelona v AC Milan, M&T Bank Stadium, Maryland (15:00) August 12th: Barcelona v AS Monaco, Joan Gamper Trophy, Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium (19:00)

Statistics from Transfermarkt. Odds from PaddyPower, correct as of 29.07.24.