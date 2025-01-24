Thrills and goals are on the cards as Manchester City host Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday evening (UK time).

This could be a spectacular clash as two of the top division’s most entertaining sides go head-to-head in a fixture where so much is at stake.

Pep Guardiola’s hosts and Enzo Maresca’s visitors are rivals for a top-four spot, so this encounter is a chance to gain a potentially decisive advantage by taking points off their rivals.

Result Decimal Odds Fractional Odds US Moneyline Manchester City 2.1 11/10 +110 The Draw 4.0 3/1 +300 Chelsea 3.4 12/5 +240

Refrain from Backing Unreliable Hosts

Perhaps the most remarkable element about the game from a betting point of view is the odds-against price (2.1 or 11/10) on a Manchester City win. You have to go back several seasons to find the hosts at such big odds for a home game in the Premier League.

Does the relatively large price on the hosts mean City are a good-value selection to win? Not necessarily. City have won only 11 of their 22 Premier Leagues this season, and just six of their 10 home fixtures.

Their latest setback – they lost 4-2 at PSG in the Champions League on Wednesday night, having led 2-0 early in the second-half – came just days after they had won 6-0 at Ipswich Town in the Premier League, serving as a reminder of just how fragile the champions are.

Chelsea go into the game one place and two points ahead of City in the Premier League table. Given the criticism the West London club faced over their transfer policy last summer and during the early weeks of the season, you would have got long odds on Maresca’s side being ahead of the champions as February comes into view.

Like City, Chelsea have won half (11 of 22) of their Premier League games, and their away record (the division’s third best) is a solid W6-D3-L2. Based on the top-line stats, the price of 3.4 (12/5) on a Chelsea win is more appealing than the 2.1 on City.

Best Bet

We prefer to focus our attention on markets other than the Match Odds. If you are looking for a selection among the ‘1X2’ odds outlined above, however, we would advise either Chelsea or The Draw. City may be odds-against, but the price on the hosts is too short, in our view, given City's relatively low win rate across the season, and the defensive frailties that were so starkly on show in Paris this week.

Over 3 Goals the Smart Selection

What has been apparent in City’s performances and, perhaps to a lesser extent, Chelsea’s throughout the season is that the attacking play has been more effective than the defending on both sides.

City’s 4-2 defeat at PSG showcased much that has been good and bad about City’s play this season: they were clever enough to score twice, but then unable to hold a lead (they have lost nine times from a winning position in all competitions this season). And, worryingly, before they face Chelsea's highly capable forward line, they found themselves defensively torn apart when the opposition raised their game.

It is therefore little surprise that 16 of City’s 22 Premier League games — and eight of their 10 home games — have featured Over 2.5 Goals this season. Significantly, five of their 10 home games have also had Over 3.5 Goals.

Chelsea’s games have been lower-scoring. Thirteen of their 22 Premier League games have featured Over 2.5 Goals, with the same applying to six of their 11 away games. But only six of Chelsea’s 22 games have featured Over 3.5 Goals.

Chelsea’s goals-per-game tally is remarkably similar, however: City’s games (home and away) have averaged 3.3 goals a game, while Chelsea’s goals-per-game tally is 3.2. At home, City’s goals-per-game tally is 3.5; away from home, Chelsea’s is 3.4.

Goals in the Game Under Over 2.5 3.0 (2/1) 1.44 (4/9) 3.0 2.3 (13/10) 1.62 (8/13) 3.5 1.8 (4/5) 2.1 (11/10) 4.0 1.45 (5/11) 2.7 (17/10) 4.5 1.33 (1/3) 3.6 (13/5)

Best Bet

The stats point towards goals, and we expect the game to unfold in a way that will lead to chances and goals, too. Both managers prefer taking a bold approach, so we would be skeptical about either side having either the will or ability to shut down the game. A close, open contest seems more likely than a close, dour one.

As our table above shows, Over 2.5 Goals is available at fairly short odds of 1.44 (4/9). Over 3.5 Goals is currently a best-priced 2.1 (11/10). We would have some reservations about supporting Over 3.5 Goals, given how few of Chelsea’s games have had four or more goals.

Over 3 Goals would be our selection. The odds of 1.62 (8/13) may be too short for some, but we see little downside with this selection: 29 of City and Chelsea’s combined 44 Premier League games (66 percent) this season, and 14 of the 21 relevant home and away games – i.e. City’s home games and Chelsea’s away games (67 percent) – have featured three or more goals, meaning you would have lost your stakes only 33 or 34 percent of the time with this selection (NB: In the event of the game having exactly three goals, your stakes are returned if you have backed Over 3 Goals).

Top selection - Over 3 Goals (1.62)

Back Both Teams to Find the Net

An alternative to backing Over 3 Goals would be to back ‘Yes’ in the Both Teams to Score market. It is hard to see either side keeping a clean sheet given the relative strengths and weaknesses on both sides.

Best Bet

‘Yes’ in the Both Teams to Score market is available at 1.4 (2/5). This will be too short for many people to back as a single selection. If you are looking for a double on this game, however, then the ‘Yes’ pick may be worth including in your selection.

Odds from Oddschecker - Correct as of 24/01/2025