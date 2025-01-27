There will be a winner-takes-all energy at the Etihad Stadium when under-pressure Manchester City host Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night.

The 4-2 defeat that Pep Guardiola’s players suffered against Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes last week means they head into this final round of group fixtures in 25th place in the Champions League group table, one place and two points below the qualifying positions.

Such a scenario would have been unthinkable when the Citizens kicked-off their campaign last September, but it is indicative of the problems that they have had in recent months that they find themselves in such a precarious predicament.

Fortunately for City, their fate is still in their own hands – if they win, they will qualify for the playoffs no matter what happens in any other game. In the event of collecting all three points, City will leapfrog Club Brugge, who are currently 20th, thus guaranteeing a top-24 finish.

Result Decimal Odds Fractional Odds US Moneyline Manchester City 1.18 2/11 -556 The Draw 9.0 8/1 +800 Club Brugge 17.0 16/1 +1600

The market believes City will get the result they need. As our table above shows, the hosts are an extremely skinny 1.18 (2/11) to win, while The Draw is 9.0 (8/1), and Club Brugge are a massive 17.0 (16/1) to pull off a shock victory.

Are such short odds on the hosts justified? Not really. After all, City have won only two of their seven group games so far, a poor return that exists in parallel to their well-documented difficulties in the Premier League.

In contrast, the visitors arrive in exceptional form: Club Brugge are unbeaten in their last 20 games (W15-D5-L0) in all competitions, a run that stretches back to late October, and includes four Champions League games: they won at home to Aston Villa (1-0) on November 6 and Sporting (2-1) on December 10, drew at Celtic (1-1) on November 27 and, when the competition resumed after Christmas, drew at home to Juventus (0-0) on January 21.

Manchester City have better players all over the pitch, and it would be anything but a surprise if the hosts run out winners. Yet there is little in City's form figures to suggest that they ought to be such overwhelming favourites against visitors that have impressed domestically and, more importantly, against good opposition in this tournament.

Best Bet

The odds on a Manchester City victory are so short that they effectively render the Match Odds market meaningless.

We would not advise supporting the hosts at such short odds, even though they are likely to dominate the game for long spells, and should ultimately record the win they need.

Club Brugge the Asian Handicap Pick

While City are capable of winning by a big margin, there is little recent evidence that they will do so. Conversely, there is a decent body of evidence that Club Brugge manager Nicky Hayen (pictured above) and his players can make this a more competitive contest than the market expects it to be.

While the Belgian League may not be one of Europe’s strongest five leagues, it is currently ranked eighth according to UEFA's coefficient system, which is a good position. The fact the visitors are unbeaten domestically since mid-August should not be taken lightly.

Even more impressive is the way Club Brugge have fared in the Champions League. As we have outlined above, they are unbeaten in their last four games in the competition, and deserve credit for taking four points from two games against Aston Villa and Juventus.

Their two defeats in this season’s competition were against Borussia Dortmund (0-3, home) and AC Milan (1-3, away), although both losses occurred at a time when the Belgian outfit were playing more inconsistently.

Best Bet

We would rather support Club Brugge than Manchester City on the Asian Handicap. There is some risk to this selection, given City’s potential to win big against all but Europe’s very best sides. We feel, however, that the inconsistency and unpredictability that have plagued City for months now, coupled with Club Brugge’s creditable Champions League performances, mean the hosts may not have everything their own way.

Asian Handicap Decimal Odds Club Brugge +1.0 4.25 Club Brugge +1.25 3.15 Club Brugge +1.5 2.52 Club Brugge +1.75 2.3 Club Brugge +2.0 2.07 Club Brugge +2.25 1.8 Club Brugge +2.5 1.63 Club Brugge +2.75 1.48 Club Brugge +3.0 1.35

As our table above shows, Club Brugge are available with a +2.25 Asian Handicap start at odds of 1.8 (4/5). With this selection, you would make a profit if Club Brugge win, or if the game ends in a draw, or if the visitors lose by one or two goals. You would have a losing selection only if City win the game by three or more goals.

Top selection – Club Brugge +2.25 Asian Handicap (1.8)

High Goals the Smart Selection

The strongest statistical trend on Manchester City’s Champions League games is how high-scoring they have been.

City’s seven group games have produced 28 goals (an average of 4.0 goals per game). Five of their seven fixtures have featured four or more goals, while four have featured five or more goals. Their increasingly erratic defending is the primary reason: City kept clean sheets in each of their first three group games, but have conceded 13 times in four matches since.

Given that City are likely to score, and that Club Brugge know that a defeat might knock them out of the competition, we think the game is likely to open up at some point.

Goals in the Game Over 2.5 1.4 3.0 1.55 3.5 1.96 4.0 2.65 4.5 3.25

Best Bet

As our table above shows, Over 3.5 Goals can be backed at 1.96 (24/25). With this selection, you will make a profit as long as the game features four or more goals.

We believe the game will be open and entertaining, and that the high-scoring trend that has emerged in City's Champions League games will feature once again.

Top selection – Over 3.5 Goals (1.96)