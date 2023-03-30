Manchester City and Liverpool’s rivalry reignites this weekend in a pivotal game for both clubs' Premier League aspirations this season.

City find themselves eight points behind leaders Arsenal coming out of the international break, having played a game less due to their FA Cup quarter-final with Burnley two weeks ago. A win here is absolutely imperative if they are to reel in the Gunners and claim a third title on the spin.

While Liverpool have proved City’s closest title challenger in recent campaigns, this year has been a major disappointment with only a top four finish left on the table for Jurgen Klopp’s men. A loss to Bournemouth three weeks ago was a major setback and the game with City starts an extremely tough run for the Reds. Anything here would be a bonus as they look to salvage their season.

With so much on the line, here is everything you need to know as we get set for the latest installment of the Manchester City and Liverpool rivalry.

When do Manchester City play Liverpool?

The game kicks off the return to Premier League football, with a 12:30 pm (UK time) kick off on Saturday 1st April. Which of these clubs will feel the fool after the game?

Where will Manchester City vs Liverpool be played?

The game takes place at the Etihad Stadium, where City have lost just once all season in any competition this season, which came against Brentford right before the World Cup.

What TV Channel is Manchester City vs Liverpool on?

The match is live on BT Sport 1 for UK viewers, with coverage starting at 11:30 am (UK time).

For those on Sky, it's channel 413, and for those on Virgin, it's channel 527.

How can you live stream Manchester City vs Liverpool?

As the game is on BT, it can also be viewed on both Sky Go and the BT player, both of which require having a BT Sports subscription.

Manchester City vs Liverpool rivalry

While the clubs first met way back in 1893, when City were known as Ardwick, for much of their history, there was no true rivalry to speak of with a bond near forming through a mutual loathing of Manchester United, who are both clubs’ biggest rival.

Prior to the Abu Dhabi takeover of City in 2008, the clubs had mostly competed at different ends of the table outside a period in the mid-1960s to early 1970s, when City challenged United, Liverpool and Leeds for English top flight supremacy, winning the title in 1967-68 under Joe Mercer.

Following the influx of cash into the east side of Manchester, City quickly became a title challenger and eventually won their third-ever title in 2011-12, but by this point, Liverpool were struggling to compete for major honours.

2013-14 saw the clubs, as well as Chelsea, go head-to-head for the title, with City prevailing despite Liverpool beating them 3-2 in an epic match-up at Anfield, which appeared to signal a first league title for the Reds since 1990.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 13: Raheem Sterling of Liverpool competes with Fernandinho of Manchester City during the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield on April 13, 2014 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

This proved to be a red herring as Luis Suarez’s brilliance largely carried the side, his departure to Barcelona leading to a quick downturn for the club again, which was only amplified by Raheem Sterling’s move from Anfield to the Etihad in the summer of 2015.

A true and lengthy rivalry between the clubs finally formed with the arrivals of Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola on Merseyside (2015) and Manchester (2016) respectively. Since Chelsea and Antonio Conte in 2017, no other club or manager has won the Premier League title, City taking four to Liverpool’s one.

Two of City’s title wins went to the final day, both times agonisingly pipping Liverpool by a point to glory. The Reds have compensated for this with victories over City in the cup competitions, notably in the Champions League 2017-18 and FA Cup 2021-22.

While there hasn’t been a huge amount of on-field animosity between the players nor any bad blood between the managers, a series of unsavory incidents between fans have brought an added edge to the fixture, which will likely be evident when they go to battle once again this Saturday.

Head-to-Head Record

The clubs have met on 223 occasions, with Liverpool being the dominant side, their 108 wins dwarfing City’s 59. Their other 56 games have ended in draws, via 11v11.

Last five meetings in all competitions

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 16: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool scores their side's first goal past Ederson of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City at Anfield on October 16, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

22nd December 2022: Manchester City 3-2 Liverpool (League Cup)

16th October 2022: Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City (Premier League)

30th July 2022: Liverpool 3-1 Manchester City (Community Shield)

16th April 2022: Manchester City 2-3 Liverpool (FA Cup)

10th April 2022: Manchester City 2-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

Manchester City vs Liverpool Team News

In a major boost for the final furlong of the season, City have a clean bill of health with Erling Haaland’s groin injury, which ruled him out of action for Norway, not considered anything more than a knock. With a stunning 42 goals to his name already this season, the marksman will be looking to break more records, starting this Saturday.

Conversely, Liverpool have had injuries all season, with the likes of Luis Diaz and Thiago sorely missed and unlikely to be part of the matchday squad for the trip to the Etihad. Joe Gomez is also out, while Stefan Bajcetic, one of few highlights for the Reds this season, won’t feature again this season.

via Premier Injuries

Predicted Lineups

Manchester City Predicted Starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Ake; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Bernardo, Grealish, Haaland

Liverpool Predicted Starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, van Dijk, Konate, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Elliot; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez

Match prediction

Manchester City 3-1 Liverpool – Liverpool’s away form has been wretched all season, and it is unlikely to change at the home of the champions. Expect City’s superior midfield to prove the difference as they click into gear for the title run-in.