Highlights Alejandro Garnacho scores an 8 after netting a brilliant goal in the Community Shield.

Erling Haaland struggled to get in the game and scored a 5 after being neutered by Jonny Evans and Harry Maguire.

Bernardo Silva gets a 7 after his late equalising header.

Manchester City beat Manchester United on penalties at Wembley as they claimed victory in the Community Shield. The battle between last season's Premier League champions and FA Cup winners ended in a draw after Alejandro Garnacho's late strike was cancelled out by Bernardo Silva's header.

Garnacho emerged from the bench in the second half and produced a virtuoso effort which appeared to settle the game, but City substitute Bernardo had other ideas as he equalised from Oscar Bobb's cross. City ended up winning on penalties after Jadon Sancho and Jonny Evans both missed from 12 yards and here are GIVEMESPORT's player ratings from the match...

Match stats Manchester City Stat Manchester United 59% Possession 41% 0.71 Expected goals 0.78 8 Shots 8 1 Shots on target 2 2 Yellow cards 0 13 Free-kicks 14 6 Corners 2

Manchester City

Bobb impresses

Ederson - 5

Infuriated Pep Guardiola with some wayward passing in the first half and wasn't really tested by United's forwards. Made a good save in the shoot-out to deny Jadon Sancho.

Rico Lewis - 6

Marshalled Marcus Rashford with ease and was involved going forward, too. He'll hope for another progressive season in blue.

Ruben Dias - 6

Was rarely tested with most of United's attacks coming down the flanks but Pep Guardiola will know he can depend on the Portugal international.

Manuel Akanji - 6

Difficult to judge given United did not play with a genuine striker but was perhaps not quick enough to close Alejandro Garnacho down for United's goal. Scored the winning penalty.

Josko Gvardiol - 5

Gvardiol made a calamitous error in the FA Cup final and had another tricky day at the office against Amad. Tried his luck from distance in the second half but missed by a couple of feet.

Nico O'Reilly - 6

The youngster was a calm presence in City's midfield without pulling up any trees.

Mateo Kovacic - 6

Was the old head in midfield alongside youngsters O'Reilly and McAtee and dictated the pace of the game for City.

Related Things You Missed From Man Utd vs Man City in Community Shield Manchester United and Manchester City started their season as they finished the last, facing each other at Wembley with silverware on the line.

James McAtee - 6

The youngster came closest to opening the scoring in the first half but saw his guided effort hit the inside of the post and come back out.

Oscar Bobb - 7

Bobb's agile dribbling caused problems for United's defence, particularly in the first half. Faded after the break but then produced a brilliant assist for Bernardo's equaliser.

Jeremy Doku - 6

Doku's last appearance for City came off the bench in the FA Cup final and he almost salvaged that game for the Blues. He was given the nod from the start on this occasion and looked lively.

Erling Haaland - 5

A quiet outing for last season's Premier League top scorer but it won't be long before he is back among the goals in a competitive environment.

Subs

Mattheus Nunes 5, Servinho 5, Bernardo Silva 7, Kevin De Bruyne N/A, Nathan Ake N/A

Manchester United

Garnacho shines

Andre Onana - 6

The eccentric goalkeeper told United's supporters to expect him to take risks this season but he didn't take many in the curtain-raiser. Didn't have anything of note to do in normal time but denied Bernardo Silva in the shoot-out.

Diogo Dalot - 6

Noussair Mazraoui will soon replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka as Dalot's competition at right-back and he will have a job on his hands to displace the Portuguese right-back, who was good again.

Harry Maguire - 6

Who knows if Harry Maguire will still be a United player when the transfer window closes? United are open to selling their former skipper but he stood up well to the test posed by Erling Haaland.

Jonny Evans - 5

Evans was handed a contract extension after acquitting himself well last season and was assured against the power and pace of Haaland. Missed the decisive penalty.

Lisandro Martinez - 6

Gave the ball away under pressure in the first half and City almost scored but Andre Onana's right-hand post handed him a reprieve. In fairness to Martinez, he was playing out of position, deputising at left-back with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia both out.

Casemiro - 5

Looked leaner than he did for the majority of last season and will be hopeful of reestablishing himself as a key player this term. Has work to do though after this display, in which he gave the ball away sloppily a few times.

Kobbie Mainoo - 6

A typically metronomic display from a player who will be a regular for United for years to come. It remains to be seen whether he and Casemiro can forge a dependable partnership, though, given their collective lack of pace.

Bruno Fernandes - 8

United's talisman produced a lovely turn just after half-time that drew applause from United's travelling support. He found the net with a brilliant long-distance effort moments later but it was chalked off for offside.

Mason Mount - 6

Mount's United career is yet to get going but he looked sharp at Wembley and could be an important player for Erik ten Hag this term.

Marcus Rashford - 5

Missed a good opportunity in the first half when he tried to shape the ball into the far corner but sent it wide. Wasn't as lively as Amad on the opposite flank and then spurned an even better chance when he shinned an effort onto the post with around 15 minutes to play.

Amad - 7

This feels like a make-or-break season for Amad and he was United's liveliest attacker in the first half. Combined beautifully with Casemiro and almost set up Mason Mount for the game's opening goal but got his final pass wrong.

Subs

Scott McTominay 5, Toby Collyer 6, Facundo Pellistri 5, Alejandro Garnacho 8, Jadon Sancho N/A