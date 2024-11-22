Returning to Premier League action following the final international break of the year, Manchester City host Tottenham Hotspur in a blockbuster affair on Saturday evening at 17:30 (BST).

A win is vital for City, heading into this affair off the back of four consecutive defeats in all competitions. In their last match, Pep Guardiola's side fell apart in a second-half collapse against Brighton & Hove Albion, throwing away a 1-0 lead that they earned in the first half, losing 2-1 at the AMEX Stadium.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have been having their own issues of late, as the pressure begins to ramp up on Ange Postecoglou after their flat performance against Ipswich Town saw them defeated 2-1 at home, earning the Tractor Boys their first win of the season.

Related Pep Guardiola Agrees New Contract at Manchester City Pep Guardiola is set to stay at Manchester City beyond the end of the 2024/25 season when his contract expired.

Man City vs Spurs Odds

Home Win - 8/15 | Away Win - 9/2 | Draw - 15/4

As Manchester City have been one of the most dominant forces to be reckoned with in the history of English football, winning the last four Premier League titles in a row, it comes with very little surprise that they lead the bookie's odds to win this matchup, considered as overwhelming favourites.

However, before the international break, City experienced their worst patch of form ever witnessed under Guardiola, losing four times in a row across three competitions against Tottenham, Bournemouth, Sporting, and Brighton. This shocking spell of form has led to them crashing out of the League Cup and falling five points behind Liverpool in the title race, meaning that this weekend's matchup is a must-win.

The most shocking part is that the Citizens have looked wide open through the midfield, conceding a staggering 26 big chances across the four losses, averaging six and a half big chances conceded per game. There are varying factors affecting this, including the injury to Ballon d'Or winning holding midfielder, Rodri, who Guardiola has struggled to replace, injuries to a number of key defenders across the backline, and a lack of intensity at times in transitions.

Though, as previously mentioned, Postecoglou is also dealing with his own set of issues, languishing in 10th position in the table having dropped six points to Ipswich Town and Crystal Palace, whose only wins this season have come against Spurs. A lack of consistency has massively cost the Australian's side at times this campaign, losing five and winning six.

Due to the nature of their style, Tottenham can turn teams over on their day, as their intensity and flair can rip teams apart, but in other games, they seem to hold a lot of meaningless possession on the edge of the opposition box, conceding dangerous chances in transitions.

However, despite this, due to the condensed nature of the table, Tottenham only sit three points off Chelsea in third place, and a win here could propel them up the table if results go in their favour. They are also the most threatening team offensively in the Premier League, having scored the most goals this season out of any side in the division on 23.

Man City vs Spurs - Odds Results Bet Fractional Decimal American Man City Win 8/15 1.53 -188 Draw 15/4 4.75 +375 Spurs Win 9/2 5.5 +450

Related Tottenham Deal to Sign £165,000-a-Week Star was 'Pointless' The 28-year-old has struggled to recapture his best form in North London.

Scoreline Odds: Lowest Odds on a 2-1 home win

Draw 1-1 - 10/1 | Man City Win 2-1 - 8/1 | Spurs Win 2-1 - 18/1

It is offensively where both of these teams shine, as they hold the record for the most goals scored in the division thus far. Manchester City are joint-second top goalscorers alongside Brentford on 22 goals scored, while Tottenham lead the pack having dispatched one more.

Man City vs Spurs Scoring Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Both Teams to Score 4/9 1.44 -225 Neither Team to Score 13/8 2.63 +163

Meanwhile, both clubs have been quite sloppy defensively this season, conceding 13 goals. City have looked vulnerable through the heart of midfield in quick transitions, while Tottenham have struggled down the wider defensive channels and from set pieces.​​​​​​​

Man City vs Spurs - Top Five Scorelines with Lowest Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Man City Win 2-1 8/1 9.0 +800 Draw 1-1 10/1 11.0 +1000 Man City Win 2-0 11/1 12.0 +1100 Man City Win 3-1 11/1 12.0 +1100 Draw 2-2 12/1 13.0 +1200

In recent history, Tottenham have developed a habit of causing upsets to the champions, beating them in four of their last eight encounters, including a 3-2 away win at the Etihad Stadium in 2022. Furthermore, in their most recent matchup in October, Tottenham sent City crashing out of the League Cup in a 2-1 victory.

Though Guardiola's side have won two of their previous three matches between the two sides, including a vital 2-0 away victory last campaign, helping them seal the title.​​​​​​​

Man City vs Spurs Over/Under Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Over 0.5 1/66 1.02 -6600 Under 0.5 14/1 15.0 +1400 Over 1.5 1/10 1.1 -1000 Under 1.5 11/2 6.5 +550 Over 2.5 1/3 1.33 -300 Under 2.5 9/4 3.25 +225 Over 3.5 4/5 1.8 -125 Under 3.5 10/11 1.91 -110 Over 4.5 7/4 2.75 +175 Under 4.5 2/5 1.4 -250 Over 5.5 7/2 4.5 +350 Under 5.5 1/6 1.17 -600

Related Liverpool vs Manchester City Head-to-Head Premier League Record Liverpool and Man City are Premier League title rivals this year, but one side has tasted more joy in the competition.

Goalscorer Odds: Both sides offer good options

Haaland - 4/9 | Foden - 19/10 | Solanke - 21/10 | Lankshear - 11/4

Unsurprisingly, star striker Erling Haaland is considered the most likely player to hit the back of the net here at 4/9 to score anytime, with the Norwegian leading the scoring charts on 12 goals already, four more than his closest rivals, Chris Wood, Mohamed Salah, and Bryan Mbeumo.​​​​​​​

Man City Goalscorer Odds vs Spurs Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal Anytime Erling Haaland 12/5 3.4 +240 4/9 1.44 -225 Phil Foden 13/2 7.5 +650 19/10 2.9 +190 James McAtee 15/2 8.5 +750 23/10 3.3 +230 Nico O'Reilly 8/1 9.0 +800 13/5 3.6 +260 Savinho 8/1 9.0 +800 5/2 3.5 +250 Kevin De Bruyne 8/1 9.0 +800 5/2 3.5 +250

Superstar midfielder Kevin De Bruyne also provides great value at 5/2 to score anytime and 8/1 to score first, as the Belgian is always a goal threat and is likely to return to action this weekend.​​​​​​​

Spurs Goalscorer Odds vs Man City Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal Anytime Dominic Solanke 7/1 8.0 +700 21/10 3.1 +210 Will Lankshear 17/2 9.5 +850 11/4 3.75 +275 Heung-min Son 9/1 10.0 +900 16/5 4.2 +320 Brennan Johnson 9/1 10.0 +900 3/1 4.0 +300 Mikey Moore 10/1 11.0 +1000 18/5 4.6 +360 Timo Werner 10/1 11.0 +1000 15/4 4.75 +375

Dominic Solanke is the bookie's favourite to get on the scoresheet for the Lilywhites, having scored nine in the league so far, and is valued at 21/10 to score anytime and 7/1 first. South Korean star Heung-min Son provides unbelievable worth considering his record of eight consecutive seasons scoring more than 10 goals, returning 16/5 odds to score anytime and 9/1 first.​​​​​​​

Prediction: City to bounce back from blip in 3-1 victory

Both teams to score in a four-goal thriller

​​​​​​​Considering previous fixtures between these two, this match is almost guaranteed to be a gripping matchup, and considering that both have shown vulnerabilities defensively and possess the two most potent attacks in the division, this game is likely to have plenty of chances, and thus, plenty of goals too.

However, despite Tottenham's record against Guardiola's Manchester City and the major dip in form that the home side have faced in the previous four matches, we believe that City bounce back here in a 3-1 win, putting their season back on track. This is mostly due to City having key men returning, with Jack Grealish, Manuel Akanji, John Stones, and De Bruyne all reportedly back in training ahead of this weekends clash.

Both teams to score (4/9)

Match to end in 2-1 Man City win (8/1)

Erling Haalnad to score first (12/5)

Dominic Solanke to score any time (21/10)

All odds courtesy of William Hill.