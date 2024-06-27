Highlights Manchester City may lodge a bid for Bruno Guimaraes despite missing the deadline to trigger the release clause written into his Newcastle United contract.

Sky Blues boss Pep Guardiola is eyeing a number of Bundesliga big-names as he looks to strengthen his squad during the summer transfer window.

Pedro Neto and Eberechi Eze are also on Manchester City's radar with Wolves are willing to sanction Neto's departure if their demands are met.

The dream of any Manchester City fan this summer would be an extended contract for Pep Guardiola to lead him towards a decade in charge at the Etihad Stadium. Then, of course, on the back of seeing the boss inking a new deal, top-tier transfer signings would be announced.

We will have to wait for the decision of the Spanish tactician for now. At the end of last season, he was hinting that he might leave after one more campaign, but recently there have been whispers in football circles that he might sign a 12-month extension.

Sky Blues fans will hope that is true, while supporters of their rivals will hope it is not. If Guardiola does indicate he is staying on, that will most likely have a significant impact on their transfer plans.

Premier League Champions Could Still Make Guimaraes Move

Guardiola opted against triggering release clause

There has been transfer speculation surrounding Manchester City already, with two Bayern Munich players linked, an exciting defender from Bayer Leverkusen touted, an RB Leipzig attacker mooted, as well as key Premier League players from Newcastle United, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers discussed as potential signings. So where do they land?

As the deadline to activate Bruno Guimaraes' £100million release clause passed by on Monday night, sections of the Sky Blues' fanbase were left to ponder where their main transfer activity will focus.

There had been some belief that his clause actually remains until June 30, though that has not been clarified, and a Fabrizio Romano tweet on Tuesday indicated the deadline to take up his option has indeed gone.

It does not take that move completely off the table, as offers can still be made, but it does bring about intrigue as to whether other options are being seriously looked at for the midfield.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bruno Guimaraes has been on the losing side five times when he has come up against Manchester City over the course of his career, while he has registered one assist during those eight encounters

Sky Blues Aiming to Raid Bayern for Fresh Faces

Guardiola eyeing duo as Kompany targets Silva

The German focus is particularly interesting. Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich and Jamal Musiala - who reportedly earn around £400,000-a-week between them - have both been scouted and verified as elite additions for the future if they become possible. The fact the Bundesliga giants are also interested in Bernardo Silva adds an extra layer of depth.

It was a few months back that Manchester City were aware of Kimmich’s potential availability, and Guardiola has always loved the idea of bringing him in. In recent days Arsenal, too, have been linked with the 29-year-old Germany international, yet the prospect of linking up with the Premier League champions is thought to be of most interest.

The signing of Kimmich is more likely than that of Musiala. There had been some hope that Musiala might be available, but that will prove not to be the case as he looks to further prove himself as a superstar at Euro 2024 with Germany.

Related 24 Euro 2024 Players Who Could be on the Move This Summer A host of the continent's biggest names are looking to put themselves in the sights of potential suitors during the tournament in Germany

But the case with Silva could have a knock-on effect if discussions open up. The Portugal international has a £52million release clause written into his Etihad Stadium contract and, while there has been a feeling he would remain in his current surroundings, that may yet change.

New Bayern boss Vincent Kompany is behind the Silva interest, and the pair are believed to have maintained a good relationship since Kompany left Manchester City.

Olmo Pinpointed as Alternative to Paqueta

Neto could head to Etihad Stadium at right price

Kimmich and Musiala are not the only Bundesliga players on the Sky Blues' radar as Dani Olmo is also believed to be high on their list of fancied signings.

The 26-year-old starred for Spain in the European Championship win over Albania on Monday and has been in Manchester City’s sights in case other plans fall through.

That has already begun to happen, given that Guardiola was expected to sign West Ham playmaker Lucas Paqueta but will now be forced to think again as the situation regarding his betting charges rumbles on.

Dani Olmo's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 campaign compared to Lucas Paqueta Dani Olmo Lucas Paqueta Shots 2.80 1.37 Key passes 1.99 1.48 Shots on target 0.81 0.27 Assists 0.31 0.21 Goals 0.25 0.14 Statistics correct as of 26/06/2024

Olmo is rated at £51million by RB Leipzig and Manchester City already have good relations with the club, having dealt with them to sign Josko Gvardiol.

The other player within the Bundesliga of interest to Manchester City is Jeremie Frimpong. His attacking style at Leverkusen has seen him become a hotly-discussed topic ahead of the summer window.

There are other options to look out for in England, too. Wolves’ star attacker Pedro Neto is available at the right price and the one-time Champions League winners do have an interest in him, while they have not got involved in the gossip surrounding Crystal Palace talisman Eberechi Eze at this stage, but sources say they do have a distanced interest in him.

Manchester City will soon be preparing for another Premier League season in which they can win a fifth successive title. They do not like to stand still, and as we turn towards July, movements will soon begin that dictate exactly how their window shapes up.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and FBref