Manchester City and West Ham United are among the Premier League clubs closely monitoring Rotherham United starlet Harrison Duncan, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Pep Guardiola’s side are currently top of the Premier League standings having won all four of their fixtures so far. The Hammers, on the other hand, sit 14th with just four points from their games.

Rotherham currently compete in League One and are 17th with six points after six games. But it is academy star Duncan who is catching headlines with the club braced for offers for the under-18s star.

Duncan on Sky Blues and Hammers' Radar

He has been dubbed the new John Stones

Journalist Nixon, writing on his Patreon, claims Manchester City and West Ham are keeping a watchful eye on Duncan’s progress at Rotherham. The defender has been dubbed the 'new John Stones', and is currently training under Steve Evans with the first team and could be in line for a senior debut sooner rather than later.

The Premier League duo have reportedly been monitoring the 6 ft 3 man at youth level and his current employers are already bracing themselves for major offers. The 16-year-old only recently signed a scholarship at the New York Stadium from non-league club Doncaster City.

Previously speaking to TEAMtalk, Rotherham boss Evans said the youngster was recommended by someone who had spotted Ronaldo Vieira and Siriki Dembele in the past. Since joining the club, he has impressed while training with the first team and has held his own against experienced strikers.

Evans also admitted he had Championship clubs express an interest in Duncan after just two games with Rotherham’s youth team. However, the club are eager to continue nurturing his talent and allowing him to develop.

Champions ‘Favourites’ to Land Musiala

He has reportedly turned down contract offers

Elsewhere, reigning Premier League champions Manchester City now reportedly lead the race for Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala. According to The Express, the 21-year-old has turned down the Bundesliga club’s most recent contract offer, and they are unwilling to meet his £300,000-per-week wage demands.

The likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid, Liverpool and Arsenal have all been linked with Musiala in recent times, but the article names City as the favourites to sign him should he leave Bayern. The starlet signed for the club from Chelsea’s youth academy in 2019, and he has since become an integral player in the squad.

Jamal Musiala 2023/24 stats for Bayern Munich across all competitions Appearances 38 Goals 12 Assists 8 Minutes played 2,860

Musiala last signed a contract extension with Bayern in 2021, and his current deal is set to expire in 2026. Should Bayern fail to agree fresh terms with the player, they may be tempted to sell him next summer in a bid to avoid losing him for nothing the following summer, and he certainly won't be short of potential suitors.

