Star Manchester City forward Erling Haaland is set to miss the club's Sunday afternoon fixture against Luton Town due to a bone stress reaction in his foot.

Pep Guardiola's men are stuck in unfamiliar territory right now as they have gone four games without a win in the Premier League. As a consequence, they start the day fourth in the division, seven points behind leaders Liverpool.

Coming up against newly-promoted Luton, who are 18th on the table, City are understandably strong favourites. However, Rob Ewards and co nearly picked up a memorable point against Arsenal last time out, conceding to a last-minute Declan Rice winner.

What's more, the Hatters also drew 1-1 with Liverpool earlier on in the season. In that November clash, it took a 95th-minute leveller from Luis Diaz to rescue a point for the Reds, so it's clear just how tricky Kenilworth Road can be to visit, even for the best teams in the country.

Haaland to miss Luton trip with injury

To make things potentially even more complicated for Man City, they will have to go into this game without key man Haaland. As per David Ornstein of The Athletic, The striker – who is top scorer in the Premier League with 14 goals – will not be involved due to a foot injury.

This is the first time the Norway international has been absent from a Premier League squad this season, having started the previous 15 games. As he has failed to score in his last two games – the draw against Tottenham Hotspur and the defeat at Aston Villa – perhaps Haaland had been carrying some time. Guardiola suggested as much when talking to Sky Sports (via Goal):

"Bone stress reaction in his foot. He felt like this after the last game [against Aston Villa] and he cannot play. I don't know [how bad it is], week by week, day by day we'll see what happens."

Guardiola addresses poor Man City form

It's certainly been a difficult few weeks for the Cityzens. Speaking to the press ahead of the game, Guardiola spoke about his team's recent poor form, saying:

"What they demand of us, they didn't demand of our friends — at all. There is only one team that is going to 'fail' to win the Premier League, that is us. For the rest, (winning) it is a big success. Any team. In the end, if they don't win — Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, everyone — it is normal because City should win. It is unfair. It is difficult to handle that every week, every three days, for years and years."

At the very least, they will have central midfielder Rodri available to select from the start again. The Spaniard missed the defeat to Aston Villa due to suspension. City have lost every league game he's missed so far this term, so it could be argued that he's even more important to the team than Haaland.

That being said, Luton will be massively buoyed by news of the striker's absence ahead of kick-off. If the home team can get a result against last season's treble winners, it will be one of the biggest in their history.