When the curtain fell on England’s so-called ‘Golden Generation,’ Emile Heskey’s name wasn't always in bold print. In a team packed with household names, he quickly became one of the most disrespected footballers of all time. Yet, while he never hogged the headlines, the former Leicester City, Liverpool, and Aston Villa forward had a habit of proving his worth when the chips were down.

With 110 goals in 510 Premier League appearances, Heskey carved out a career that many strikers could only dream of. His name still sits 27th on the competition’s all-time scoring charts - a testament to a player who, despite his critics, always did the dirty work with quiet resilience. But his story may not be finished just yet. Thirty years after his own breakthrough as a 17-year-old, the Heskey legacy is gearing up for a second act.

Born in 2008, Reigan Heskey is making waves at Manchester City’s esteemed academy, looking every bit a chip off the old block. At just 17, he is now looking to make an impact on the first-team. Could the Heskey name make a comeback?

Emile Heskey's Son Plays For Manchester City's Academy

The 17-year-old could be the next big thing in a talented bloodline

In November 2023, a then-15-year-old Reigan Heskey stepped onto the pitch for Manchester City Under-19s in the UEFA Youth League, lining up alongside his brother, Jaden, against Young Boys Under-19s. Not content with just making an appearance, he marked the occasion in style, finding the back of the net in a 3-0 victory.

Fast forward a year, and his rise has been nothing short of meteoric. Promoted to the Under-19 squad ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, Heskey wasted no time in making an impact. On his Premier League 2 debut, he announced himself in fine fashion, notching a hat-trick in just 22 minutes after coming on as a substitute against Norwich City U21.

Now 17, and with 24 goals in 31 appearances this season, he is quickly proving that he has what it takes to follow in his father's footsteps. Watch his best moments this season below: