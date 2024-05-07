Highlights Manchester City have won the FA Cup seven times, trailing Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester United.

City began their entry into the FA Cup in the 19th century, with their first victory coming in 1904.

Pep Guardiola's side are aiming to win their eight FA Cup trophy in all when they take on Manchester United at the end of the 2023/2024 season.

Manchester City are one of the most successful clubs in FA Cup history, with seven titles. They sit behind Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal, who have eight, 12 and 14 respectively. The club's first appearance in the competition was back in the 19th century, and their success in the world's oldest domestic trophy has been spread across decades.

They won the 2022/2023 final 2-1 against their arch-rivals Manchester United, and they will face the same opponents in the 2023/24 final. Guardiola has only won the FA Cup twice since he arrived in Manchester in 2016. A repeat of last year's final victory would secure his third triumph in the competition and could secure another double for City, with the Premier League title still tightly contested with Arsenal.

FA Cup Wins - 1900-1940

From 1900 to 1970, City won the FA Cup on four separate occasions in four different decades. The first of these came in the 1903/04 season, when they beat Bolton Wanderers in the final. William Meredith scored the only goal of the game against Bolton, who were a Second Division side. Sheikh Mansour has now purchased the trophy and loaned it to the National Football Museum, located in the centre of Manchester.

City had to wait exactly 30 years for their next FA Cup victory, coming close to winning the trophy in 1926 and 1933 when they lost the final on both occasions. Following the devastating 3-0 loss to Everton in the 1933 final, Wilf Wild's side didn't expect to be in the same position only a year later. In 1934, the Sky Blues beat Portsmouth 2-1 in front of over 90,000 fans at Wembley Stadium. The game didn't start well for City, though, as Sep Rutherford scored after 28 minutes for Pompey. However, Fred Tilson was on hand to net two late goals to secure City's second major honour and their first ever win at Wembley after three attempts.

City's FA Cup Final Record at Wembley in the 1920s and 1930s Date Competition Match Venue 24th April 1926 FA Cup Final Bolton Wanderers 1-0 Manchester City Wembley Stadium (1923) 29th April 1933 FA Cup Final Everton 3-0 Manchester City Wembley Stadium (1923) 28th April 1934 FA Cup Final Manchester City 2-1 Portsmouth Wembley Stadium (1923)

FA Cup Wins - 1940-1970

Further FA Cup victories came in 1956 and 1969. In 1955, City lost the final to Newcastle following a poor run in the competition since their last victory in 1934. They were able to bounce back from the disappointment of 1955 with a 3-1 victory against Birmingham in the 1956 FA Cup final.

On the way to the final, the Blues secured victories against Liverpool, Everton, and Tottenham Hotspur. Joe Hayes, Jack Dyson, and Bobby Johnstone scored the goals, but this match will be remembered for the role of Bert Trautmann. Trautmann broke a bone in his neck with 17 minutes to go, and because City had no substitutions left, the goalkeeper had to continue for the rest of the game. He even made a couple of late saves to secure City's third FA Cup title in dramatic circumstances.

After the victory in 1956, City were unable to make it past the quarter-finals of the FA Cup until 1969, when they beat Leicester 1-0 in the final. Led by Joe Mercer, City boasted some of the best players in English football, including Colin Bell, Mike Summerbee, and Francis Lee. The year before the final, the Blues were crowned First Division champions, and they were able to add to their trophy tally in 1969, thanks to a left-footed strike by Neil Young. Both teams didn't create many chances, but Mercer didn't care as City lifted their fourth FA Cup at Wembley.

City Trophies in the late 1960s Competition Won Year/Season Manager First Division 1967/68 Joe Mercer FA Charity Shield 1968 Joe Mercer FA Cup 1968/69 Joe Mercer Football League Cup 1969/70 Joe Mercer

Decades of Hurt - 1970 - 2010

Following the FA Cup victory in 1969, City struggled for decades in the competition. In the 1970s, the Blues didn't make it past the Round of 16 under the likes of Malcolm Allisson, Johnny Hart, Tony Book, and Ron Saunders. The 1980s started much better, as John Bond's side reached the final, where they played Tottenham Hotspur. Following a 1-1 draw at Wembley, a replay was forced, which saw Spurs win 3-2 thanks to goals from Ricky Villa and Garth Crooks. City were 2-1 ahead with only 20 minutes to go, so this was a case of what might have been.

For the rest of the 1980s and 1990s, City only reached the quarter-finals two times. In 1988 and 1993, they lost to Liverpool and Spurs, respectively. Under Stuart Pearce in the mid-2000s, they reached the quarter-finals two years in a row, losing to West Ham and Blackburn Rovers. By the end of this decade, City had gone 41 years without an FA Cup triumph, with only one final appearance since the victory against Leicester in 1969.

Man City FA Cup Record - 2000-2010 Season Round of Exit Opponent 2000/01 Round of 16 Liverpool 2001/02 Round of 16 Newcastle 2002/03 Third Round Liverpool 2003/04 Round of 16 Manchester United 2004/05 Third Round Oldham Athletic 2005/06 Quarter-Final West Ham 2006/07 Quarter-Final Blackburn Rovers 2007/08 Fourth Round Sheffield United 2008/09 Third Round Nottingham Forest 2009/10 Round of 16 Stoke City

FA Cup Wins - 2010-2020

Following the takeover by Mansour and Abu Dhabi United Group that was finalised in August 2008, City began to enjoy some long-awaited domestic success. This included the FA Cup, which they won in the 2010/11 season after a 1-0 win against Stoke City. Before the final, there were question marks over whether City could end 35 years without a major trophy since the 1976 League Cup. Yaya Toure scored the only goal of the game in the 74th minute as Roberto Mancini's side dominated the game to end decades of trophyless seasons.

Two years later, City faced Wigan Athletic, who were on the verge of relegation from the Premier League. In front of 86,254 fans at Wembley, Ben Watson scored a stoppage time winner to spark wild celebrations from the Wigan supporters. This qualified them for the 2013/14 Europa League, while they were subsequently relegated in the same season. Mancini was sacked in the aftermath of this final, which was a damaging defeat for the Blues.

City had to wait six years until their next FA Cup final, when they played Watford. Guardiola's side had already wrapped up the Premier League, Community Shield, and EFL Cup titles and were looking to win all four domestic trophies for the first time in English football history. They dominated the final from the start, with David Silva and Gabriel Jesus putting them 2-0 ahead at half-time. Second-half goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, and another from Jesus secured an emphatic 6-0 victory for City.

FA Cup Winners from 2010 to 2020 Season Winner 2010/11 Manchester City 2011/12 Chelsea 2012/13 Wigan Athletic 2013/14 Arsenal 2014/15 Arsenal 2015/16 Manchester United 2016/17 Arsenal 2017/18 Chelsea 2018/19 Manchester City 2019/20 Arsenal

FA Cup Wins - 2020-2023

So far in the 2020s, City have reached at least the semi-finals on every occasion. Two semi-final defeats to Chelsea and Liverpool in 2021 and 2022 didn't dampen the spirits of Guardiola's team, who bounced back with a victory against Manchester United in the 2023 final. Ilkay Gundogan scored after only 12 seconds in this match, which is the fastest goal in FA Cup final history. United did fight back with a goal from Bruno Fernandes in the first-half, but Gundogan scored another after the interval to win the game for City.

They will be hoping for a repeat of last year's result as they face the same opponent in the final of the FA Cup this year. It has not been an easy ride to the final for City, as they have defeated Huddersfield Town, Spurs, Luton Town, Newcastle United, and Chelsea. This year's final will take place on 25th May at 15:00pm GMT.

Fastest Goals in FA Cup Final History Player Time of Goal (s) Year Match Score Ilkay Gundogan 12 Seconds 2023 FA Cup Final Manchester City vs Manchester United 2-1 Louis Saha 25 Seconds 2009 FA Cup Final Everton vs Chelsea 1-2 Roberto Di Matteo 43 Seconds 1997 FA Cup Final Chelsea vs Middlesbrough 2-0

