Highlights Arsenal secured a vital 1-0 win over Manchester United to reclaim the top spot in the Premier League table.

Leandro Trossard's goal proved to be the difference, showcasing his importance to the Gunners' title hopes.

Despite a solid performance from United's Andre Onana, Arsenal's defensive display and Trossard's impact secured the win.

Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League table after a comfortable 1-0 victory over Erik ten Hag's Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday. Mikel Arteta's side went into the game knowing they had to win to keep pace with Manchester City, who are just two wins away from confirming the league title. City's fate is firmly in their own hands with Pep Guardiola's side needing to win their games against Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United to win their fourth league title in a row.

After a nervy start from the Gunners, they got the game's only goal midway through the first half. After Kai Havertz easily jinxed past Jonny Evans after being played onside by Casemiro, the German fired in a low cross for Leandro Trossard to tap in. Since the turn of the year, the Belgian forward has scored nine goals for the Gunners and has been key for their hopes of the title. United did their best to turn things around during the second half, but the Gunners stood firm and picked up a vital win.

Key Match Statistics Manchester United Stats Arsenal 54% Possession 46% 14 Total shots 11 2 Shots on target 5 5 Fouls 6 4 Corner kicks 7 0 Yellow cards 2

Match Highlights

Manchester United Player Ratings

GK - Andre Onana - 6/10

Despite being on the losing team, the Cameroon international was solid and made a stunning save to deny an Arsenal second late on.

LB - Diogo Dalot - 7/10

Caused Arsenal's defenders a lot of problems with his lung-busting runs, and he looked very confident. One of the bright sparks for United.

CB - Casemiro - 5/10

Failed to get out quick enough to Havertz once he skipped past Evans and struggled to make amends after that.

CB - Jonny Evans - 4/10

Allowed Havertz to skip past him far too easily for the opening goal and struggled against a dangerous Arsenal attack.

RB - Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 5/10

Looked uncomfortable defensively in the first half and could share the blame for Arsenal's opening goal.

DM - Sofyan Amrabat - 6/10

He had moments of promise in the first half but drifted as the game went on, potentially due to his fitness levels.

DM - Kobbie Mainoo - 6/10

Once again was a cut above the rest for the Red Devils and the teenager certainly looked the part against Arsenal.

LW - Alejandro Garnacho - 5/10

Looks to be tiring as the season approaches its conclusion and the Argentine caused Arsenal very few problems.

RW - Amad Diallo - 7/10

Started the game off positively and was one of the very few bright sparks for the Red Devils. Seemed to pick up an injury in the second half and was replaced by Antony.

AM - Scott McTominay - 5/10

Was deployed further forward by Erik ten Hag but the Scottish midfielder really struggled to impose himself on the game against a solid Arsenal midfield.

ST - Rasmus Hojlund - 5/10

As has been the case throughout the season, Hojlund struggled to affect the game as the midfielders struggled to get the ball through to the Dane.

Sub - Antony - 5/10

Was not on the pitch long enough to make an impact.

Sub - Willy Kambwala - 5/10

Was not on the pitch long enough to make an impact.

Sub - Ethan Wheatley - 5/10

Hardly touched the ball during his brief cameo at Old Trafford as Arsenal looked comfortable defensively.

Sub - Christian Eriksen - 5/10

Was not on the pitch long enough to make an impact.

Sub - Omari Forson - 5/10

Was not on the pitch long enough to make an impact.

Arsenal Player Ratings

GK - David Raya - 6/10

Did not have much to do for the Gunners as the defence in front of him kept United out.

RB - Ben White - 7/10

Was a rather comfortable display from the English defender as Garnacho failed to cause the former Leeds United defender any significant problems.

CB - Gabriel - 7/10

Defended very well against Rasmus Hojlund throughout the game and didn't allow the Dane a chance on goal.

CB - William Saliba - 8/10

Looked a bit shaky in the early period of the game but the Frenchman grew into the occasion and was outstanding.

LB - Takehiro Tomiyasu - 6/10

He won just 60% of his ground duels at Old Trafford, but it was still a comfortable afternoon for the Japanese international.

CM - Declan Rice - 7/10

Rice was very solid throughout for the Gunners and his consistency on the ball kept United at arm's length.

CM - Thomas Partey - 7/10

Defended resolutely against the United midfield and did not allow any dangerous attacks to progress.

CM - Martin Odegaard - 6/10

Kept things ticking in the middle of the park for the Gunners but it was certainly not one of his finest performances in an Arsenal shirt.

LW - Leandro Trossard - 8/10

Has come to life during the second half of the campaign and he took his goal well at Old Trafford. Caused the Red Devils countless problems all afternoon.

RW - Bukayo Saka - 6/10

A quiet afternoon for Saka as he seemed to struggle to cause Dalot any problems throughout the 90 minutes.

ST - Kai Havertz - 7/10

He created Arsenal's opening goal for Trossard very well and was very dangerous up front for the Gunners.

Sub - Gabriel Martinelli - 5/10

Was given 20 minutes to make an impact at Old Trafford but it was a rather tame performance from the Brazilian.

Sub - Gabriel Jesus - 5/10

Was not on the pitch long enough to make an impact.

Man Of The Match - Leandro Trossard

In the last few vital weeks of this Premier League season, Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard has certainly stepped up to the plate for the Gunners and has won his place back in the side and has ousted Gabriel Martinelli in the process.

After just three goals for the Gunners in the first half of the season, Trossard has added a further nine to that tally since the beginning of 2024 and has netted some vital goals along the way. It was by no means a vintage performance but Trossard's goal and overall work rate for the north London club at Old Trafford is what won Arsenal this game.