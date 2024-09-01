It was more glee for Liverpool against Manchester United at Old Trafford, in what has become a happy hunting ground for them in years gone by - this time with a 3-0 drubbing of the Red Devils as Arne Slot continued his perfect start as Liverpool boss to leave compatriot Erik ten Hag high and dry.

United suffered the ignominy of a last-minute defeat to Brighton last weekend, and hoped to avoid another crushing loss at home to one of their biggest rivals after only scraping to a win against Fulham on the opening day; whilst Liverpool looked to follow up consecutive 2-0 wins against Ipswich Town and Brentford respectively in their first proper test of the campaign.

United started brightly and looked up for the game, but when Trent Alexander-Arnold looked to have scored early on, it seemed as though they were in for more rival heartbreak, even though his effort was ruled out thanks to Mohamed Salah's offside role in the build-up. It wasn't long before the Reds did go ahead, however, with Luis Diaz opening the scoring from a header after Casemiro gave the ball away, it only served to show his decline over the past year - and it was déjà vu when the Brazilian was pickpocketed by the Colombian star, who started the move and finished it with aplomb after a neat cut-back from Salah, who had also assisted his first.

Things went from bad to worse for United, as Salah grabbed his first and Liverpool's third after the Merseyside outfit cut past them with relative ease, and the 'ole's' were out in full force from the 3,000 away fans in the south-east corner of the ground as Slot's men began to roll out the taunts.

Alisson barely had anything to do, with two routine saves and a top stop from a close-range Joshua Zirkzee header, whilst Dominik Szoboszlai, Diogo Jota and Salah could and should have added more to the tally - but it's a result that leaves United in 14th, with Liverpool joint top with leaders Manchester City.

Man Utd Statistics Liverpool 3 Shots on target 3 5 Shots off target 6 53 Possession 47 5 Corners 2 7 Fouls 7 4 Yellow cards 1

Related Things You Missed From Manchester United vs Liverpool Manchester United vs Liverpool is always a heated affair - here are some of the key moments that may have been missed amid the action.

Match Highlights

Full match highlights from Old Trafford

Manchester United Player Ratings

Andre Onana - 5/10

Absolutely nothing he could do about the first two with his midfield leaving him stranded, but Onana always struggles on big occasions thanks to the lack of help he gets. Today was the same tale as we've seen in the past, and he could have done better for the third.

Noussair Mazraoui - 6/10

The Morocco international has settled into life in the north west and he tried his best today. Went close with United's only real attempt in the first half but his shot just didn't have the power to beat Alisson.

Matthijs de Ligt - 7/10

Was arguably the performer of the game until Diaz bagged his quickfire brace, and like much of United's defence, he didn't really put a foot wrong. He was let down by those in front of him and dealt well with the Reds' attackers. A promising first start.

Lisandro Martinez - 6/10

This will undoubtedly be United's first-choice centre-back pairing when everyone is fit and 'The Butcher' also turned in a decent performance. He gets a minus point for a sloppy pass that could have led to a quickfire fourth.

Diogo Dalot - 6/10

Not bad to say he once again was being played out of position on the opposite flank in defence. Mohamed Salah is always one of the tougher players to mark in the division and he did so quite well, especially after being left stranded by Casemiro's poor pass for the opener.

Kobbie Mainoo - 7/10

There is no denying that crunching tackles get a rousing reception from grounds up and down the English pyramid, and there was a rousing reception for Mainoo throughout who put his heart and sleeve into this derby clash. Unfortunate to be in a midfield that included a certain Brazilian...

Casemiro - 2/10

Questions loomed over his performances last season, and a lax pass just after the half-hour mark set Liverpool up for their opener for a sense of déjà vu. He's a man with vast experience and should not be playing those balls without looking, which is the bare minimum - before he was at fault for the second after being robbed by Luis Diaz.

Related Man Utd Keeping Casemiro 'Stinks of Defeat' Says Goldbridge Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is yet to find a new club this summer.

Hooked at the break for youngster Toby Collyer, and Manuel Ugarte will be licking his lips at the opportunity to replace him; he can't start in big games ever again.

Alejandro Garnacho - 5/10

The Argentine was tasked with hitting Andy Robertson for pace but he didn't get the service into his side of the pitch, with the majority of United's attacks coming down the other flank. A great player for the Red Devils in general, but today wasn't his day.

Bruno Fernandes - 5/10

Usually one of United's most influential men but he didn't do anything of note. The Red Devils couldn't get into their flow and that usually dictates what sort of game Fernandes has. Big improvement needed in his next game.

Marcus Rashford - 5/10

Brightest player on the pitch to begin with, but as such an explosive and confidence-based player, once United fell one behind, he struggled to grab the bull by the horns and get them back into the tie. Not one of his best games.

Joshua Zirkzee - 5/10

Zirkzee racked up the first booking of the game and today seemed increasingly as though it was getting away from him. Always seemed to get in the way of United's inverted wingers and was so ineffective as their striker. Rasmus Hojlund's availability would have been a gift and Zirkzee didn't take his chance.

SUB - Toby Collyer - 5/10

Tasked with replacing the dire Casemiro and generally did well in what was his second appearance in the league.

SUB - Harry Maguire - 4/10

Replaced De Ligt after the Dutchman received a booking, but was seemingly brought on for damage limitation.

SUB - Amad Diallo - 5/10

Introduced to offer a different dynamic. Was generally exciting and offered a slight breath of fresh air.

SUB - Christian Eriksen - 3/10

Brought into the mix late on

Liverpool Player Ratings

Alisson Becker - 6/10

Extremely little to do, but came good when needed. Strong concentration to get down and save Mazraoui's effort in the first half, and showed great agility to beat away Zirkzee's effort after the break.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7/10

The full-back looked to have completed every Liverpool fans' dream by scoring at the Stretford End but Mohamed Salah was adjudged to have been offside in the build-up. Another strong outing from the England international.

Ibrahima Konate - 6/10

Confident and composed with little to do. The Frenchman was alive to the task and with United only having two clear chances, it was easy to mop up as Liverpool's defensive partnership just played on a recovery basis.

Virgil van Dijk - 7/10

Superb with his passing early doors and despite his age, he continues to be the player that he was when he joined Liverpool. Arguably their most important star or at the bare minimum, one of the first on the team sheet.

Andrew Robertson - 6/10

Most of United's attacks were forced down Alexander-Arnold's side in the first half, and the Scot barely had anything to do in the opening stages. Energetic as always and offered an outlet in possession but should have done more to prevent Zirkzee's header.

Ryan Gravenberch - 7/10

The young Dutchman has really started to come into his own in recent months and he commanded the midfield today with his driving runs forward. Becoming a more regular part of Arne Slot's midfield has benefitted him greatly, and he looked to be the biggest creative thread in Liverpool's engine room.

Alexis Mac Allister - 7/10

Kept play ticking and offered a steely nature to proceedings in the centre of the park. He has been an inspired signing since joining from Brighton last summer and he put in a cultured performance.

Mohamed Salah - 9/10

The Egyptian has had many happy memories at Old Trafford, and he enjoyed another superb day out in Manchester. Started somewhat slowly with some strong defending by Diogo Dalot limiting him, and was so close to grabbing an assist for the opener, but he was ruled offside for Trent's strike.

Related Mohamed Salah Explains Meaning Behind New Archer Celebration Fans have noticed Mohamed Salah has used a new goal celebration at the start of the 2024/25 Premier League season- he's now revealed why.

However, two great balls for Luis Diaz's goals saw him turn his creative hat on, and when he scored the third, Old Trafford became his stomping ground again. He could've had a second half hat-trick in five minutes but the former Chelsea man was thwarted.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 7/10

The Hungarian didn't have a great second half of the season last time out and today was no different to begin with. But a lovely assist for Salah's goal and some clever link-up play saw him become the player Liverpool fans have been expecting all this time, though he could have scored.

Luis Diaz - 8/10

Two goals in seven first-half minutes practically wrapped up the win for the visitors and they both came through the Colombian. A well-timed header to break the deadlock before the strike of the game - an off-balance sweep - for the second saw him become a favourite on Merseyside. Staked his claim as their first-choice out wide.

Diogo Jota - 6/10

Always a handful and a nuisance with his off-the-ball movement being some of the best in the Premier League, and he did aim to drag both De Ligt and Martinez out of position. They defended well today and so the chance never quite fell, but the Portuguese attacker was certainly one of Liverpool's bigger threats.

SUB - Cody Gakpo - 5/10

Went close with a header as the floodgates began to open.

SUB - Conor Bradley - 6/10

Came on to replace Trent for some fresh legs and he generally impressed. Should have had an assist from Szoboszlai's hesitance.

SUB - Kostas Tsimikas - 5/10

Brought on to keep the squad players fresh

SUB - Darwin Nunez - 6/10

Went close a couple of times once the game had drawn to a close

Man of the Match

Mohamed Salah

Salah ran riot in the same clash back in October 2021, and he rolled the years back just three years later with a similar performance. The Egyptian is equally as clinical as he has been throughout the years, but an added creativity saw him record a superb assist with his weaker right foot before squaring the ball for Diaz to finish just seven minutes later.

He's not dropped off in standard by any means throughout his Reds career, and that means he is such an asset to those at Anfield. United have never been able to deal with his brilliance, boasting a great record against the Red Devils, and today was no different.

A superb finish for the third saw him run over, arms alot before hitting his newfound archer celebration in front of the travelling contingent - and that will only etch his name into Anfield folklore further.