Key Takeaways Manchester United were beaten 3-0 by Tottenham at Old Trafford.

Spurs surprised United with an early lead after Micky van de Ven's barnstorming run.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes was sent off shortly before half-time.

Manchester United put in a woeful performance as they lost 3-0 to Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs had a fantastic start, when an incredible run by Micky van de Ven, who began running with the ball in his own half, burst through several attempted United challenges to cross the ball in for Brennan Johnson, who really couldn't miss, to give Spurs the lead.

As the first half drew to a close, Spurs took a stranglehold on the game, with United looking unsure how to contain the visitors. It was certainly United who would have been relieved to have reached half-time only a goal down. Although by this time, they'd had their captain Bruno Fernandes sent off for a clumsy kick out at James Maddison.

Whatever ten Hag said at half-time seemed to have zero effect on the home side as Spurs doubled their lead two minutes after the break. As Johnson broke on the right with open space ahead of him, it looked as though United had nine men, not 10. Johnson's centre was guided in by Dejan Kulusevski. United did offer more of a threat after the hour mark, but by then the danger had well and truly been done. This was hammered home when Dominic Solanke made it three-nil with 13 minutes remaining, to cap a miserable afternoon for Manchester United.

Man Utd Statistics Spurs 2 Shots on target 10 5 Shots off target 6 38% Possession (%) 62% 5 Yellow Cards 1 1 Red Cards 0 5 Corners 3 16 Fouls 14

Match Highlights

Manchester United Player Ratings

Andre Onana - 5/10

As goalkeeper, could not be held totally accountable for the debacle that was going on ahead of him.

Diogo Dalot - 3/10

One of many United players who had a challenging afternoon and made up part of a disjointed back four.

Lisandro Martinez - 4/10

An uncomfortable afternoon for the defender, who had plenty to do as his midfield all too often went missing.

Matthijs de Ligt - 4/10

Was left standing by Van de Ven, after the Spurs man's barnstorming run. Left much like a lamb to the slaughter, as United were reduced to 10 men.

Noussair Mazraoui - 4/10

Booked in the first half, which made his second half even more challenging.

Manuel Ugarte - 4/10

A testing first-half for the new arrival, as Spurs were first to the ball across the park in an afternoon that may make Ugarte question his move to Old Trafford. Taken off after 70 minutes.

Kobbie Mainoo - 4/10

A challenging game for the young United midfielder in the first half as Spurs grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck, not made any easier by his captain's dismissal. Came off before half-time with an injury.

Marcus Rashford - 3/10

Admittedly difficult for him once Fernandes was red carded, but it begs the question of how many more very average performances the former England striker can afford to have in a United shirt. Taken off after 70 minutes.

Bruno Fernandes - 1/10

Given the dominance of Spurs in the first-half, the United skipper was largely anonymous in the first half. Completed a desperately miserable afternoon when he was sent off shortly before half-time for a lunge at James Maddison.

Alejandro Garnacho - 5/10

Made himself an outlet as often as he could, as at times the home side were holding on in the first-half and looked like the most likely to score for United.

Joshua Zirkzee - 3/10

Looked immobile, which wasn't ideal once United were reduced to 10 men. Was sacrificed for Casemiro after the Fernandes red card.

SUB - Casemiro - 4/10

Brought on at half-time, but within two minutes of his introduction United were two down. His appearance was mostly spent chasing shadows.

SUB - Christian Eriksen - 4/10

Brought on in the second half, but the game was quickly put to bed by Spurs.

SUB - Amad Diallo - 5/10

A late replacement for Mount, who came off after a clash.

SUB - Mason Mount - 4/10

Brought on to replace Mainoo, but a largely forgettable performance.

SUB - Rasmus Hojlund - 5/10

Very little opportunity to make a meaningful impression.

Tottenham Hotspur Player Ratings

Guglielmo Vicario - 6/10

A fairly quiet afternoon for the Spurs goalkeeper as his side dominated the game.

Destiny Udogie - 7/10

A largely comfortable and assured afternoon from the Spurs man, who was replaced at half-time.

Micky van de Ven - 9/10

A wonderful run from the defender to create the first goal served was a reminder of what a very exciting player Van de Ven is in full flow. In many ways he is eqipped with everything United are missing - talent, heart and drive.

Cristian Romero - 7/10

Had to show his leadership qualities in the second half as Spurs dropped off the pace and invited United onto them.

Pedro Porro - 6/10

Fairly solid in the first half but was booked cheaply in the second period, putting his side under unnecessary pressure.

James Maddison - 7/10

Plenty of nice touches and passes in the first half, before fading somewhat in the second half. Was hacked at by Fernandes, which saw the United player red carded.

Rodrigo Bentancur - 7/10

Rarely looked in danger as Spurs recorded a comfortable win.

Dejan Kulusevski - 8/10

Calmly tucked in the second with a nonchalant flick of the outside of his foot, looked very confident in possession.

Timo Werner - 6/10

Had several presentable opportunities to make the scoreline more impressive, but was found wanting without ever showing the belief he could score.

Dominic Solanke - 7/10

Despite Tottenham's dominance during the first 50 minutes, the striker had a fairly quiet afternoon and not as involved as much as he would have liked. But his patience was rewarded when he was on hand to tap in.

Brennan Johnson - 7/10

His confidence was clearly boosted by his early goal. Threatened to get more goals and was on hand to create the second goal.

SUB - Lucas Bergvall - 6/10

Came on for the last 13 minutes as Spurs comfortably saw out the game.

SUB - Djed Spence - 7/10

Brought on at half-time as Spurs put United to the sword.

SUB - Radu Dragusin - 6/10

Brought on inside the last 10 minutes as Old Trafford began to empty.

SUB - Mikey Moore - 6/10

Came on late as Spurs went into a commanding 3-0 lead.

SUB - Pape Matar Sarr - 6/10

Came on to give Spurs fresh legs - his first touch flicked on into the path of Solanke to make it 3-0.

Man of Match

Micky van de Ven

Setting the tone for the whole afternoon with a breathtaking run that took him from 15 yards inside his own box to the United penalty area to create the first Spurs goal, Van de Ven showed what a huge talent he is. That Brennan Johnson goal after only three minutes, that Van de Ven created, clearly showed how United could not handle the Dutchman once he got up a head of steam, as Spurs had the better of the first 50 minutes or so of this encounter.

He had to show his defensive ability in the second half as United tried to apply pressure on the away side, but overall showed the power and style that Tottenham fans will love.