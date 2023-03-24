Manchester United signing Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane would be a "game-changer", according to journalist Dean Jones.

The England captain is just one forward who's currently being linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer.

Man United transfer news — Harry Kane

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs recently informed GIVEMESPORT that Kane's priority is to remain at Tottenham.

However, with the 29-year-old's contract set to expire in 2024, the north London club could have a big decision to make this summer.

If Tottenham do decide to entertain the idea of selling him, according to The Times, they will demand a £100m payment up front.

The same outlet states that United believe £100m is the fee needed to open talks with their Premier League rivals.

What has Dean Jones said about Harry Kane and Man United?

Jones thinks Kane could be a game-changer for United if they're able to land him in the next transfer window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT about the Spurs star and some of the top forwards the Red Devils have signed in the past, the transfer insider said: "[Robin] van Persie, the immediate impact he had on that team and the mentality that he brought was unbelievable.

"[Zlatan] Ibrahimović obviously had that aura, too. Kane would be slightly different to that, but the reliability that he would bring to that attack would just be an absolute game-changer."

Would Harry Kane be a game-changer for Man United?

Without question. The Red Devils are having a really good season under Erik ten Hag; however, they've fallen short in the title race.

They currently trail league leaders Arsenal by 19 points and are 11 behind their rivals Manchester City in second. With a bit more firepower, they may be able to close that gap next term, and that's exactly what Kane would bring.

He's obviously one of the best strikers in the world, with his numbers proving just that. As per Transfermarkt, the Three Lions star has scored 21 goals in 28 Premier League outings this season. In total for Tottenham, he's registered 271 times in 425 appearances.

An attack consisting of Kane, Marcus Rashford, and Bruno Fernandes could be absolutely devastating.

£100m is a lot of money to spend, especially on a 29-year-old who'll have no resale value. But if United want to win the Premier League title next season, Kane is the calibre of forward Ten Hag needs at Old Trafford.