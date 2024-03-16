Highlights Manchester United's 1998/99 treble-winning season was historic, dominating the Premier League and Champions League, while Liverpool's 2019/20 team was one of the best in the league's history.

Picking a combined XI between the two squads includes many legendary players such as Virgil van Dijk and Paul Scholes.

The sheer amount of quality in both teams means that several big-name players miss out, including Andy Robertson and David Beckham.

Premier League giants Manchester United and Liverpool have provided fans with many iconic moments over the years and their rivalry is arguably one of the biggest in world football.

Man United dominated English football under Sir Alex Ferguson's guidance, and his biggest achievement came in the 1998/99 campaign, as he helped guide the club to a historic Treble, including the Premier League, where they finished just a point ahead of Arsenal. Their FA Cup triumph was followed up with success in the Champions League not long after.

Just over two decades later, Liverpool themselves had a memorable season, securing the Premier League in dominant fashion and lifting the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup too. The two teams had many world-class players representing both clubs in the two respective seasons, including Mohamed Salah, Dwight Yorke, Virgil van Dijk and Paul Scholes.

Both sides are regarded as two of the greatest to ever ply their trade in English football's top flight. And to figure out who the best players of the lot are, we have formed a combined XI out of the two iconic squads.

As this is a subjective team, the following factors have been taken into consideration when selecting each player:

Consistency

Performance levels in 1998/99 and 2019/20

Statistical information

Importance to their respective teams

Related Man Utd vs Liverpool: Rivalry Origins, Head-To-Head, Best Matches And More In a bitter rivalry between two of England's most successful clubs, Manchester United and Liverpool are heavyweights with a long-running history.

Goalkeeper - Peter Schmeichel

Manchester United

The former Danish shot-stopper is regarded as one of the best goalkeepers to ever play in the Premier League, and his intimidating presence and fearless approach were key to United's dominance in the '90s. In the 1998/99 campaign, the 60-year-old made 56 appearances in all competitions, keeping 11 clean sheets in 34 league games as the Red Devils picked up yet another Premier League title.

He was also part of the starting lineup that secured a dramatic win against Bayern Munich in the Champions League final. The fact that he made appearances and won more trophies that season is why he just pips Alisson.

Peter Schmeichel's 1998/99 stats Appearances 56 Clean sheets 20 Minutes played 5,055

Right-Back - Gary Neville

Manchester United

Known for his consistency, Gary Neville was a regular in United's defence for nearly two decades. His understanding and partnership with David Beckham on the right flank is a staple of Premier League nostalgia. An astute full-back, who was also capable of providing in the final third, the former England international was one of the finest players in his position in the history of the league.

Similar to the goalkeeper situation, the reason why Neville just gets in ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold was simply down to his importance and reliability to the team as well as winning the better trophies in their respective seasons. By the end of the Liverpool man's career, though, he could have an even more impressive Premier League legacy.

Gary Neville's 1998/99 stats Appearances 53 Goals 1 Assists 3 Minutes played 4,718

Related Every Trophy Liverpool and Manchester United Have Won Liverpool and Man United have both won countless trophies over the years.

Centre-Back - Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool

The first Liverpool player to feature on the list is, unsurprisingly, Virgil van Dijk. Since his arrival at Anfield, the Dutchman has established himself as one of the world's best defenders. His imposing physical presence, coupled with his calmness on the ball and ability to read the game, has seen him revolutionise the club's defence.

His leadership qualities and aerial prowess were key to the Reds' success in the 2019/2020 season as they ended their wait for their first ever Premier League title. Featuring 50 times in all competitions that campaign, the Netherlands international easily gets in ahead of United's Ronny Johnsen due to his sheer importance to the Merseyside outfit.

Virgil van Dijk's 2019/20 stats Appearances 50 Goals 5 Assists 2 Minutes played 4,620

Centre-Back - Jaap Stam

Manchester United

Partnering Van Dijk in defence is fellow Holland-born star Jap Staam. He was a defensive powerhouse and his strength and intelligence made him a formidable force to be reckoned with during his time in England. The former Netherlands international read the game impeccably and was a key figure in United's treble-winning team in 1999.

His 1998/99 campaign will forever leave a lasting legacy at Old Trafford, featuring regularly in the heart of the defence along with Johnsen. Stam would go on to win two more league titles with the club before leaving Manchester in 2001.

Jaap Stam's 1998/99 stats Appearances 51 Goals 1 Assists 1 Minutes played 4,396

Left-Back - Denis Irwin

Manchester United

Able to play on either side of the defence, there were few defenders in the league who were more competent during Denis Irwin’s 12-year spell with the club. More impressively, Irwin hardly put a foot wrong in his 515 games – and for 232 of those, he formed half of an impressive full-back duo with Neville. A seven-time English champion, the Cork-born ace’s consistency earned him cult hero status at Old Trafford.

His professionalism over the years cemented his legacy as one of the Premier League's top full backs of all time. That is the sole reason why he features in the team ahead of Liverpool's Andrew Robertson, despite the Scotsman's excellence at the back for the Reds in that title-winning season.

Denis Irwin's 1998/99 stats Appearances 48 Goals 3 Assists 3 Minutes played 3,881

Defensive Midfield - Fabinho

Liverpool

Fabinho established himself as an outstanding defensive midfielder during his time at Liverpool. He helped out as a centre-back at times, but the man nicknamed 'The Lighthouse' by his teammates was incredible just in front of the back four.

Signed for just £39 million, it proved to be quite the bargain. Making 39 appearances in the 2019/2020 campaign, the fact that he was so reliable when called upon, as well as delivering top performances that season, is the main reason why he gets in ahead of former team-mate Jordan Henderson.

Fabinho's 2019/20 stats Appearances 39 Goals 2 Assists 4 Minutes played 2,925

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Fabinho won every competition he played in during his time at Liverpool.

Centre Midfield - Roy Keane

Manchester United

As the Red Devils' leader, Roy Keane's hard tackling and passion were instrumental in the club's success in the late 90s and early 2000s. He embodied the spirit of Sir Alex Ferguson's United, and his performances in the 1999 Treble-winning season, in particular, showcase his immense contributions.

The former Ireland international was a reliable figure that season, making 55 appearances in all competitions. Given his loyalty and commitment to the Manchester outfit, many United fans will have him down as the club's greatest ever captain. While some may view him as a brute of a player, Keane could also play, doing the basics very well and even popping up with an important goal from time to time.

Roy Keane's 1998/99 stats Appearances 55 Goals 5 Assists 0 Minutes played 4,619

Related 21 Hardest Footballers of the Premier League Era [Ranked] From tough to downright terrifying, the hardest players of the Premier League era have been ranked.

Centre Midfield - Paul Scholes

Manchester United

Thought of as one of the best midfielders of all time, Paul Scholes was at the heart of United's midfield for nearly two decades. The former England international was known for his exceptional vision and passing ability, which allowed him to dictate games. His ability to score from distance, along with his tactical understanding of the game, made him an irreplaceable asset in Ferguson's United.

On the way to the club's Champions League triumph in 1999, Scholes was an instrumental figure in the side, scoring four goals throughout the campaign before their win against Bayern Munich. Due to reliability in the team, Scholes just pips his former team-mate Nicky Butt in the combined XI, and it was a no-brainer selecting him ahead of both Henderson and Curtis Jones.

Paul Scholes' 1998/99 stats Appearances 51 Goals 11 Assists 12 Minutes played 3,500

Right Wing - Mohamed Salah

Liverpool

Picking between David Beckham and Salah for the spot on the right was quite the challenge, but we just had to go for Liverpool's Egyptian King, who has been in red-hot form ever since he joined the club back in 2017. His goalscoring influence on the team is unmatched, and he's arguably their most important player. The Merseyside outfit have enjoyed a fair bit of success over the last few years, with the former Chelsea man playing a significant role in that.

The 31-year-old was the club's top scorer in 2019/20 with 23 goals, and the tricky forward helped the Reds win the Premier League as well as the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup. Beckham was some player too for United in 98/99, but Salah's importance to Liverpool's success that year is enough to earn him this position.

Mohamed Salah's 2019/20 stats Appearances 48 Goals 23 Assists 13 Minutes played 4,091

Related 15 best wingers in the Premier League ranked The Premier League is filled with talent, but the incredible depth on the wings is phenomenal.

Striker - Dwight Yorke

Manchester United

Yorke only spent four years at Old Trafford, but he's highly-regarded as one of the best strikers to ever wear the famous red jersey. The former Trinidad and Tobago international was the perfect mix of being selfless but also selfish in the right moments to give himself an edge in front of goal. In the 1998/99 campaign, he was best known for forming a formidable partnership with Andy Cole.

The pair scored 53 goals combined that season to help the Red Devils secure the treble. While he failed to net in the final against Munich, Yorke was still the joint top-scorer in the competition that year with eight, along with Andriy Shevchenko. The reason why he's ahead of Cole, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Roberto Firmino in our combined list was simply down to the fact that he bagged more goals than the players mentioned in their respective seasons.

Dwight Yorke's 1998/99 stats Appearances 52 Goals 29 Assists 19 Minutes played 4,354

Left Wing - Sadio Mane

Liverpool

Completing the forward line is none other than Sadio Mane. The Senegal international, who is one of the best African players to ever play in the Premier League, was crucial in helping the Reds win their first league title in three decades. The forward is the second-highest-scoring African player in the history of England's top-flight division with 111 goals to his name.

In the 2019/20 campaign, Mane was the club's second-highest goalscorer, ending the year on 22 - one behind former teammate Salah. United fans will be disappointed to see legend Ryan Giggs omitted from the combined eleven, but the Liverpool icon scored more goals and featured more times for his respective club when comparing the stats. Therefore, he thoroughly deserves the final spot in our team.

Sadio Mane's 2019/20 stats Appearances 47 Goals 22 Assists 12 Minutes played 3,720