Highlights Scott McTominay's late goals rescued Manchester United from defeat and sparked wild celebrations at Old Trafford. The comeback victory was crucial after the team's recent struggles.

McTominay's winning goals showcased the never-give-up attitude instilled in Manchester United players. The late winner was hailed as one of the midfielder's favorite moments on a football pitch.

With the win, Manchester United climbed to 10th place in the Premier League table, but they still have a lot of work ahead to catch up to their rivals. A crucial game against Sheffield United awaits them after the international break.

Scott McTominay sparked wild scenes inside Old Trafford after scoring two late goals as Manchester United came from behind to beat Brentford 2-1. And footage recorded by fans inside the stadium shows just how wild the celebrations were.

Saturday’s match was a massive tie for the Red Devils after two consecutive defeats in all competitions against Crystal Palace and Galatasaray. United had made their worst-ever start to a Premier League season, with Erik ten Hag coming under more and more pressure.

And in the first half, it looked as if their bad luck was set to continue. Andre Onana, who has had a tough start to life in English football, made a terrible error for the opening goal, with supporters concerned that more of the same was set to follow.

McTominay salvages late win

With seconds ticking away and fans losing hope, Ten Hag turned to McTominay to try and rescue the match in the 87th minute. The Scotsman has found opportunities hard to come by so far this season, playing just 183 minutes of Premier League football.

But the Dutch coach’s gamble paid off big time. The midfielder had only been on the pitch for six minutes when some smart play from Alejandro Garnacho down the left-hand side led to a cutback which found Diogo Dalot on the edge of the box. The Portuguese defender unleashed a first-time effort which was spilled by the keeper, with McTominay on his toes to poke the rebound in.

That goal itself repaid the manager’s faith, but the super sub then went one better and scored a late winner in the seventh minute of added time. A free kick was flicked on by Harry Maguire, and McTominay was on hand to head the ball past Thomas Strakosha.

The celebrations in the stands were wild

The home support were obviously delighted with the turnaround, with Old Trafford becoming a cauldron of noise as the United players celebrated. And fan footage recorded from the stands shows just how wild things got.

Footage of McTominay’s winner, recorded by the Stretford Paddock, was shared on X (formally Twitter) after the game, and it shows that the whole ground was bouncing. The sheer noise of the celebrations is deafening, with fans overjoyed and also slightly relieved that they had salvaged three points at the death.

Another video recorded by X user @aaroncikaya also captured the winning goal and the incredible eruption that followed, with fans wildly celebrating as players rushed over to swamp McTominay. The footage goes to show that nothing hits quite like a last-minute winner. Check out both videos for yourselves below.

Watch: Incredible celebrations in Old Trafford after McTominay winner

Speaking after the game, McTominay said that the late goal was up there with his “favourite moments on a football pitch.” He added that part of being a United player was never giving up, which certainly was the case today:

“At this football club you grow up knowing you are never allowed to give up. I’ve been brought up at Manchester Utd ever since I was 5 years old. I know the feeling of never being allowed to give up better than anyone.”

What next for United?

Victory for United moves them up to 10th in the table, with just four points separating them and fourth-place Liverpool. However, with the Reds having a game in hand, it only underlines how much work Ten Hag and his squad have ahead of them.

They will have to hit the ground running when club football returns from the international break. United travel to Sheffield United on Saturday 21st October in their next league game, with three points at Bramall Lane essential.