Highlights Rasmus Hojlund has ruffled feathers after what's happened at Carrington training HQ.

Huge training ground claim emerges involving Andre Onana.

Erik ten Hag's first impressions of Sofyan Amrabat revealed.

THERE’S been little at Manchester United to bring anything like a smile to Erik ten Hag’s face during United’s slide into crisis - but Rasmus Hojlund is a genuine source of joy for the Dutchman.

And ten Hag and his coaches believe when the team starts to play with consistency and confidence Hojlund has the capability to become one of the Premier League’s best young strikers.

Ten Hag has privately acknowledged that Hojlund has not been provided with the right kind of service to yet to truly explode into the Premier League.

Rasmus Hojlund - 2022/23 stats Appearances 20(12) Minutes 1836 Goals 9 Assists 2 Yellow cards 1 Shots per game 1.7 Pass success rate 74.3% Aerial duels won per game 1 Man of the Match awards 3 Overall rating 6.67 Stats according to WhoScored

Rather than play with his back to goal, the young Dane likes to use his pace and power to break opponents defensive lines and run onto passes.

So far he’s not been given that type of opportunity but against Galatasaray he showed why he should be the first name on ten Hag’s team-sheet against Brentford.

Hojlund’s bullet header for the first goal wasn’t an easy take but his second was a real barnstormer, and left one Sky Sports reporter stunned.

A blistering run from the half-way line and cleverly executed dink over the Galatasaray keeper was a goal United striking greats like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney and Ruud van Nistelrooy would have been proud to own.

How do Man United expect Rasmus Hojlund to progress?

The United shirt can be a heavy one to wear as plenty of players have discovered.

But despite being only 20 Hojlund is proving he not only has the mentality to deal with the pressure but flourish as well.

And he’s settled one argument by demonstrating beyond doubt that he’s more of an outright centre forward than both Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

Both have been tried as down-the-middle strikers when their strengths really lie in coming off the left-hand side.

Read More: Man United fans now worried £325k-a-week star is 'untouchable'

Hojlund is a traditional centre forward with the physical aggression, power and direct threat that is already winning fans over.

United haven’t had that kind of raw material for almost two decades since Rooney burst onto the scene in a blizzard of goals before going on to become the club’s all-time record scorer.

No-one’s suggesting Hojlund will come close to Rooney’s 253 goals for the club.

Especially as he’s still awaiting his first Premier League goal despite finding the net three times in his first two Champions League games.

But there’s real excitement at the training ground that Hojlund can develop into a United striker who can carve out a big career at Old Trafford.

And if he can find the net with the same deadly regularity as another Scandanavian United great - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - Hojlund will be well worth the huge £70+ million outlay they paid Atalanta.

Those rushing to write off Andre Onana’s United career after just ten games should remember the struggles of David de Gea in his first season at Old Trafford.

Eric Steele, the United goalie coach who oversaw De Ge’s transition from Spanish football to the Premier League, described the keeper’s first six months as “horrendous”.

He wasn’t wrong. Repeated mistakes peppered De Gea’s first season at the club but he came through the trial to become one of the greatest keepers United have ever had.

Read More: Sky Sports reporter now shares big Ten Hag future update

Onana, say training ground insiders, will do the same. He already has the physique De Gea didn’t have in his early years at the club and club coaches says he has the confidence and belief in his style of play to succeed.

And where De Gea was reluctant to speak on camera, Onana instantly won over fans with his honesty.

The Cameroon keeper demanded to be interviewed on TV immediately after the 4-3 Champions League loss at Bayern Munich allowing a Leroy Sane shot to slip through his grasp to open the scoring for the Germans.

That approach of accepting responsibility has made him popular in the dressing room too.

Is Ten Hag happy with Sofyan Amrabat so far?

Sofyan Amrabat is already in credit with ten Hag and the United dressing room after an unconventional start to his loan spell at Old Trafford.

While the Moroccan international can play at full back, to start his days at United in a difficult moment and make a sacrifice by playing left back has won him special praise.

And with Sergio Reguilon expected to be back at left back shortly, ten Hag is waiting for the moment he can deploy Amrabat in the midfield position intended alongside Casemiro when he signed from Fiorentina.

But that could bring its own problems with ten Hag also having to find space for Mason Mount and Christian Eriksen.