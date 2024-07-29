Highlights Manchester United's 2023-24 season was disappointing, finishing in 8th place in the Premier League.

The Red Devils have signed Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee already this summer.

Erik ten Hag will be under pressure to succeed and avoid a disappointing start.

While manager Erik ten Hag defied the odds to land a contract extension at Old Trafford, having masterminded a famous victory over rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final, Manchester United's 2023-24 season was widely one to forget for Red Devils' fans. In what was their 49th consecutive season in the top flight of English football, United suffered their worst season finish since 1989-90, ending the term in eighth.

Furthermore, after being knocked out of the EFL Cup in the fourth round by their final opponents from the previous season, Newcastle United, they suffered their worst performance in the Champions League group stage, finishing in fourth place in their group with just four points.

While doubts remain over United's attacking quality as they scored only 57 goals last term, 17 fewer than any other team in the top eight, the team's stability has been bolstered through the acquisitions of forward Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna, and centre-back Leny Yoro from Lille for £36.5m and £58.9m, respectively.

The 2024-25 season has renewed hope in Ten Hag to a degree, and the odds for the upcoming term present an intriguing reflection of the core he's already culminated so far in preseason.

Pre-season Results so far

Preparation for 2024-25

Rosenborg 1-0 Manchester United, July 15th. Lerkendal Stadion, Trondheim

Rangers 0-2 Manchester United, July 20th. Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh

Arsenal 2-1 Manchester United, July 28th. SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles

Manchester United v Real Betis, August 1st. Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego

Manchester United v Liverpool, August 4th. Williams-Brice Stadium, South Carolina

Manchester City v Manchester United, August 10th. Wembley Stadium, London

Manchester United Picks

Red Devils looking for improvements across the board

As said, last season's eighth-placed finish was far from the high standards all at Old Trafford hold for the club. This term, the odds for Premier League success provide an interesting insight. Manchester United are 2/1 to finish in the Premier League's top four, while an unlikely title sits at a 25/1 chance.

In terms of whether any of Ten Hag's squad will be near the Premier League's Golden Boot scoring summit, the odds are as follows. Bruno Fernandes 80/1, Marcus Rashford 100/1, Alejandro Garnacho 125/1, Scott McTominay 200/1.

In other competitions, United have their say in the League and FA Cup, the Europa League, and the Community Shield. While the bookmakers are yet to release the odds for the second-tier European competition, the upcoming Community Shield final against Manchester City sees the Red Devils with a 9/2 chance of victory. In the League Cup, with hopes of bettering their fourth round exit of last term, United are 14/1 to win the competition. In the FA Cup, United have a 12/1 possibility of retaining their title.

All Eyes on Ten Hag and Potential Successors

The Dutchman nearly lost his job last term

Until his timely masterminding of the FA Cup victory over bitter rivals Manchester City, Erik ten Hag hadn't exactly convinced the new INEOS bosses that he was comfortable in the Old Trafford hot seat. However, after tireless rumours and newsstand gossip, a private meeting in Ibiza saw the former Ajax man informed that he would be remaining in the role. Since then, he has had more time to curate a squad for his third season in charge, yet underlying distrust could still see him exit at Christmas. The odds of such a festive exit are 6/4.

With this in mind, the bookies have a list of prospective bosses who could take on the role if Ten Hag is dismissed, and it follows as such: Roberto De Zerbi 20/1, Thomas Frank 10/1, Thomas Tuchel 8/1, Mauricio Pochettino 2/1, Gareth Southgate 2/1, Kieran McKenna 6/1, Ruud Van Nistelrooy 8/1, Graham Potter 25/1.

Particularly, out of this batch of names, former England manager Gareth Southgate holds particular weight. According to Oddschecker, Southgate's next position is touted to be Newcastle United, with reflective odds of 9/2. However, Manchester United sit in second in this list, with odds of 7/1. Other destinations on the list feature: Aston Villa 10/1, Middlesbrough 10/1, Crystal Palace 10/1, Any Saudi Pro League Club 12/1.

