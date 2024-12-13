Manchester United’s Europa League win against Viktoria Plzen on Thursday night may not have been entirely convincing, but head coach Ruben Amorim is learning crucial lessons about who he can trust.

The Manchester derby is looming and the chance of an upset is there, if the Red Devils can effectively carry out an Amorim game-plan.

The boss has already beaten Pep Guardiola once this season, seeing off Manchester City 4-1 on November 5 in the Champions League with Sporting. It was a night in which Viktor Gyokeres scored a hat-trick and led Manchester United fans to believe they truly might have hope of returning to challenge for trophies again.

Amorim May Drift from Preferred Style in Derby

Red Devils' rivals have struggled in transitions ahead of clash

Amorim has won three of his six games in charge of Manchester United so far, yet inconsistencies persist and so does the need for this team to further evolve.

The transfer market opens soon and will give the Portuguese tactician some scope to improve his squad - probably in defence and midfield. But, for now, Amorim must make the most of his current squad and is facing a spell of five games in 15 days before the January window.

One of the keys to beating Manchester City on Sunday will be to understand and adapt to the story of the game. Generally, the Red Devils have enjoyed heavy possession dominance in every match under Amorim, apart from a 50-50 game with Arsenal, and their opponents will be a test of whether they decide to let that change.

Manchester City love to have the ball, even having 69 percent possession in the 2-0 midweek loss to Juventus, but the key to beating them has been to make the most of transitions and to exploit their weaknesses going backwards.

As such, Amorim might decide to field a team that can make the most of controlling danger and then being able to hit the reigning Premier League champions on the break with explosive moments.

Manchester United have been improving defensively under Amorim as a unit, even though personal errors have been costly. There is hope that this is part of the early growth of this team and that the harsh lessons will eventually lead to better decision-making and a stronger mindset.

Mount Fighting for Starting Berth on Sunday

Midfielder has been impressing Amorim behind the scenes

It is clear Amorim is still working out his best team, but Thursday’s game will have helped underline who he can trust. On the positive side of Manchester United's less-than-convincing 2-1 success over Viktoria Plzen, Amorim is weighing up some key decisions on players who are following his instructions and showing they can help implement his game-plans.

Sources have suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Mason Mount continues to impress the boss and that the £55m star is going to be in contention for a start at the Etihad Stadium this weekend. It is also considered likely that Amad Diallo will return to the right flank, mainly for balance. Amorim likes him centrally but loses his ability on the right side if he is not there.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mason Mount completed 10 passes and registered two shots on target after coming on as a substitute in Manchester United's win at Viktoria Plzen on Thursday

Rasmus Hojlund has five goals in his last four games and will expect a start. It could be that Marcus Rashford’s position in the starting line-up is under some threat, as his future in the team continues to look unclear.

Bruno Fernandes will likely take up a more attacking midfield position so that Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte can continue their partnership in the centre of the park.

Manchester United have the chance to rock Manchester City even further this weekend, and Amorim is now at work coming up with the perfect game-plan to floor Guardiola once again.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 13/12/2024