Man Utd face Sheffield United on their return from the season's second international break on October 21st.

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has suffered from "vast deterioration" recently and is “at his lowest ebb” since his move to Old Trafford last summer, as journalist Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with an internal solution to the star’s decline.

Red Devils head coach Erik ten Hag enjoyed a dramatic pressure-relieving victory over Brentford last weekend as he aims to turn the side’s fortunes around.

Man Utd news – Casemiro

Last season, Casemiro proved to be an excellent piece of business for the Old Trafford outfit, having arrived from Real Madrid in a deal worth £70m, as per Sky Sports. The 31-year-old brought a wealth of experience and ability in the middle of the park as the Red Devils aimed to achieve a top-four finish in the Premier League, having missed out on Champions League qualification the previous campaign.

Casemiro enjoyed an excellent season, playing an integral role in United’s third-placed Premier League finish and Carabao Cup triumph, the club’s first major trophy since 2017’s Europa League victory. The South American also played a massive part in reaching the FA Cup final before succumbing to inter-city rivals and eventual treble holders Manchester City. But heading into the current campaign, Manchester United hoped to push on from ten Hag’s impressive first year at the helm and challenge City for the Premier League title.

However, the Red Devils’ campaign has got off to a poor start, with the Dutchman feeling the pressure on the club’s return to the Champions League. United sit tenth in the Premier League, having lost half of their games this term. Ten Hag’s side also lie rock bottom of their Champions League group after defeats to Bayern Munich and Galatasaray, leaving their hopes of progression to the last 16 hanging by a thread.

Last weekend, Man Utd midfielder Scott McTominay scored two stoppage-time goals to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat against Thomas Frank’s Brentford. It was a much-needed boost for ten Hag heading into the season’s second international break.However, the deterioration of Casemiro’s form will concern the Dutchman.

The South American, once dubbed as "brilliant" by the United head coach, was hooked off at half-time for Denmark international Christian Eriksen. Last month, Jones suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Casemiro and Eriksen were underperforming this term, describing their showings as “subpar.”

Casemiro - vs Man Utd 2023/24 Premier League squad Output Squad rank Overall rating 6.79 8th Shots per game 1.9 4th Pass success rate 82.8% =16th Average passes per game 53.8 3rd Aerial duels won per game 1.6 2nd Tackles per game 2.6 1st Fouls per game 1.4 2nd Clearances per game 2 =6th Stats according to WhoScored

Man Utd ‘don’t know’ how to cure Casemiro’s problems – Dean Jones

Jones believes ten Hag deserves leeway when dealing with a squad woefully underperforming. The journalist also hints that the signing of Sofyan Amrabat intended to improve the performance levels of Casemiro. He told GIVEMESPORT:

“You've got Casemiro at his lowest ebb. So, we talk about ten Hag being under pressure, but then you look at what he's dealing with here, and it's just a team fraught with problems. Casemiro is one of those problems. It's been a vast deterioration of his levels. I don't know how they cure it. At least he's got some time out now. But you thought Amrabat would be the man that would help do that.”

Man Utd’s £149,000-per-week Casemiro replacement

According to Calciomercato, Manchester United and Newcastle United are battling to secure the signing of Juventus and France midfielder Adrien Rabiot. However, Bianconeri head coach Massimiliano Allegri wants to tie the 28-year-old down to a contract extension on his deal, worth around £149,000 per week. The former Paris Saint-Germain star registered 11 goals and six assists for the Italian giants last term and played in a Les Bleus side that reached a second consecutive World Cup final, succumbing to Argentina.

Meanwhile, The Sun reports that Ten Hag has sent scouts to watch Benfica midfielder Joao Neves. The 19-year-old has been a regular starter for Roger Schmidt’s side this term. He has been called up to the Portuguese national team by Roberto Martinez for their Euro 2024 qualifiers against Slovakia and Bosnia and Herzegovina. However, Neves recently signed a new deal with the Lisbon giants containing a £103m release clause, protecting Benfica’s value of the midfield starlet.

Reports in Spain claim that United are keen on Paris Saint-Germain’s Xavi Simons, currently plying his trade on loan at RB Leipzig. The French giants activated a €6m (£5.2m) buyback clause in the midfielder’s contract with PSV Eindhoven last term but expect to move the talent on for profit purposes when possible.

What next for Man Utd and Casemiro?

Casemiro must use his call-up to the Brazil squad to regain his form before his return to Manchester United. The five-time world champions welcome Venezuela in the early hours of Friday morning as they progress with their World Cup qualifiers for the 2026 tournament.

The Selecao then travel to Uruguay next Wednesday in a tough test between South American rivals. Casemiro then faces a race against the clock to prove his fitness ahead of Manchester United’s trip to Sheffield United on 21st October.

