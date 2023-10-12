Highlights Manchester United defender Harry Maguire wants to protect his England career with January exit now being hunted.

Maguire's teammate could have been granted Old Trafford career lifeline.

Erik ten Hag may have found ready-made Rashford replacement.

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire wants to protect the one part of his life he can still control - his England career.

And that’s why he’ll leave Manchester United in January with his agents actively looking for new clubs - even though he looks set for an extended first team run.

Maguire no longer has his destiny in his own hands at Old Trafford.

Manager Erik ten Hag has made it clear he’s not first choice by playing 35-year-old Jonny Evans and left back Luke Shaw ahead of him in some games.

The England star and former United skipper has played only 206 minutes of United’s 11 games so far.

And his performance in the dramatic 2-1 win over Brentford was his first 90 minutes for the club this season.

With Argentinian World Cup winner Lisandro Martinez - recovering from foot surgery - likely to be out until near Christmas, Maguire will be needed for upcoming League, Champions League and EFL Cup games before the next transfer window opens.

The big target for £80m Maguire is Euro 2024 in Germany with England next summer.

And if he wants to be on that plane to Germany, he can’t risk being cast aside by United manager Erik ten Hag once long term defensive casualties Martinez, Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are back fit.

United sources say that’s likely to happen - because he doesn’t fit ten Hag’s vision for United going forward.

England boss Gareth Southgate has been unwavering in his support and has stood by Maguire since he lost his place in the United team last season.

But the 30-year-old defender knows the harsh reality of football means there’s no sentiment when it comes to winning tournaments.

Despite his loyalty, even Southgate would be hard-pressed to make a case for taking Maguire to Germany if he hardly kicks a ball in the weeks and months leading up to the end of United’s domestic season.

That could be the scenario if ten Hag reunites Martinez and Raphael Varane as his first-choice central defensive partnership at the end of the year leaving Maguire isolated and short of games once more.

The dilemma for ten Hag is that Maguire still has plenty to offer in terms of experience, ability and presence in United’s dressing room.

And he proved with his assist for Scott McTominay’s last-gasp winner against Brentford he still has plenty to offer.

Maguire’s mental strength in the face of career adversity has impressed United’s dressing room and, it’s believed, ten Hag as well.

It’s believed, despite his own personal turmoil and troubles, Maguire has been a team player at the training ground and in the dressing room.

And that’s why ten Hag reinstated him against Brentford and insists he’s a valued member of the squad even though he’s not first choice.

It’s likely Maguire will keep his place after the international break when United travel to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United - the club where it all began for the defender.

A run of reliable displays by Maguire won’t harm his standing with ten Hag - or clubs like West Ham and Newcastle who are still keeping a close eye on his situation.

And that means come January Maguire may be in a stronger position than anyone thought possible at the start of the season.

McTominay may have secured career lifeline

SCOTT McTominay won’t score dramatic injury time winners every week but he’s thrown himself a career lifeline that’s a bonus for United too.

Ten Hag admitted he was willing to sell the Scottish international midfielder in the summer although no-one met United’s £40 million valuation. But could that have changed?

Scott McTominay - Scotland Stats Games 43 Goals 7 Assists 3 Yellow Cards 9

His sensational last-gasp show against Brentford has, perhaps, brought greater focus from interested clubs contemplating a January move.

And it’s also given Erik ten Hag plenty to think about. Not least, where he fits McTominay into a crowded United midfield.

With McTominay’s scoring prowess for club and country, another option could be a role as a super-sub - the go-to man for a late goal.

But while he figures it all out, at least McTominay’s value is going up not down.

Ten Hag already has ready-made Rashford replacement

ERIK ten Hag has the ready-made replacement for out-of-form Marcus Rashford - but will he be brave enough to take the plunge after the international break?

Alejandro Garnacho, 19, has been used as a trusted late substitute rather than a starter this season when United are chasing, or wanting to close out, a game.

But has the time come for the teenage Argentinian flyer to start at Sheffield United when the Premier League returns?

Rashford is out of form and looks short on confidence. Maybe a break from front-line duties wouldn’t be a bad idea with Garnacho providing the spark which triggered United’s stunning fightback against Brentford.