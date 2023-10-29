Highlights Wan-Bissaka has had a rollercoaster journey at Manchester United, going from being on the verge of leaving to becoming a key part of the squad.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano suggests that there is a concrete chance of Wan-Bissaka extending his contract at Manchester United.

Despite recent wins, Manchester United's performances have been unconvincing, and there is a need for improvement under manager Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka has enjoyed spells in and out of the side at Old Trafford since his arrival, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has given an exclusive update to GIVEMESPORT on his future at the club.

The former Crystal Palace right-back hasn't always been a guaranteed starter in Manchester and that's still the case now as he competes with Diogo Dalot for a role in Erik ten Hag's squad.

Wan-Bassika could have left Old Trafford

Wan-Bissaka signed for the Red Devils from Palace back in 2019 for a fee of around £50m, per BBC. The £90k-a-week earner has been in and out of the side since his arrival, and there was a point in his tenure when he could have easily departed. Back in December, West Ham United were reportedly looking to sign Wan-Bissaka on loan, per Manchester Evening News, who was told he would be able to leave the club.

It was looking as though his career at Old Trafford would be short-lived, but he's managed to change things around over the last few months. Romano told GIVEMESPORT back in May that Wan-Bissaka had completely changed his story in just six months, going from a player who was up for sale to becoming a key part of the squad.

The Athletic reported in the middle of September that the former Palace right-back would be out for up to two months with a hamstring injury, so it's a chance for Dalot to cement a regular place in the side. Whether this could have an impact on Wan-Bissaka's future remains to be seen, but ten Hag will enjoy having two senior options on the right-hand side of defence.

Wan-Bissaka vs Dalot - Man Utd 2023/2024 Stats Wan-Bissaka Dalot Appearances 4 (1) 7 (1) Goals 0 1 Assists 1 0 Tackles Per Game 2.4 1.9 Interceptions Per Game 1.4 1 Key Passes Per Game 0.8 1.1 Dribbles Per Game 1 1.3 All statistics via WhoScored

Wan-Bissaka recently spoke out about the difficult spells he's endured since signing on the dotted line at Old Trafford. The England international has done superbly to turn things around, considering his game time was so limited for an extended period at United...

"It was a hard time and the only thing you can do during a hard time is keep working. I got my head down, gaining that hunger to fight for my position and wanting to play, wanting to impress the manager and help the team. It’s quite hard to motivate yourself to train hard because you’d be telling yourself, 'what am I training for when I’m not going to be playing?' But I just had the mindset, 'I’ll train for myself, just to get the best out of myself'.

Losing Wan-Bissaka on a free transfer certainly wouldn't be ideal considering the fee they paid for him, so extending his current deal would be beneficial even if it's just to protect their asset. Romano has suggested that only a year ago he was discussing the prospect of Wan-Bissaka being sold as he became surplus to requirements at Old Trafford. The transfer guru adds that United are happy with him at the moment and there is a concrete chance that he will extend his stay with the Manchester club. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said...

"Wan-Bissaka was able to change the situation at Man Utd in one year because I still remember that we were here one year ago before the World Cup mentioning Wan-Bissaka as one of the players ready to leave United and then he changed his story in a couple of months. So, credit to him but at the moment Manchester United are happy with him, so I think there is a concrete chance to see him extending his contract at Manchester United."

Read More: Five things Sir Jim Ratcliffe must do first at Man Utd

Erik ten Hag needs to improve

United had a lucky escape once again on Tuesday night against Copenhagen as they gave away a late penalty with the game hanging in the balance at 1-0. Scott McTominay committed the foul, but Andre Onana made himself a hero and saved the spot kick.

The Red Devils were unconvincing despite securing the win - a familiar theme this campaign. Despite the inconsistent start to the season, former United midfielder Paul Scholes has reiterated that the club should be sticking by the Dutch tactician. However, there's no doubt Scholes will be desperate to see an upturn in form, as even when United are winning at the moment, it's far from pretty on the eye.