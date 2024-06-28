Highlights Manchester United plan to bring in new faces to the backroom staff, including former striker Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Erik ten Hag is set to sign a new deal ahead of his third season in charge.

United are eyeing a new centre-forward, with Joshua Zirkzee and Ivan Toney on the radar.

Manchester United and Erik ten Hag believe they ‘absolutely’ need changes in the backroom staff before the upcoming season, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

After confirming Ten Hag will stay in charge for his third season at Old Trafford, United want to have a ‘breath of fresh air’ around the team, Romano suggests.

The Red Devils are keen to bounce back after a disappointing Premier League campaign – their worst in history, marked by an eighth-place finish.

United finished with a negative goal difference and lost 14 times amid an injury-hit season that saw multiple defenders miss dozens of matches.

An FA Cup final victory over Manchester City proved to be the high point of the season, but Ten Hag’s future took time to be resolved as United held internal meetings for two weeks to evaluate the Dutchman.

With rumours flying about potential candidates to take over, United eventually decided to show faith in Ten Hag, who is now set to sign a new deal, according to Romano, with the Mirror reporting the package is worth £27m.

The Dutchman is set to extend his Old Trafford stay as the last contract details are now being finalised, GMS reported this week.

New Faces at Man United Expected

In the coaching staff

Romano, speaking to GMS, suggested that United are going to have new faces in the coaching staff ahead of the new season:

“He's going to sign a deal at Manchester United, but also to change the coaching staff, to have also a breath of fresh air around the team next season with new people in the staff. “They believe altogether, Erik ten Hag and the club, that it was absolutely needed to change something. And so now they are going to have new faces in Manchester United staff for the upcoming season.”

Former United striker and PSV Eindhoven coach Ruud van Nistelrooy is rumoured to be among the new additions to Ten Hag’s backroom staff this summer.

The 47-year-old is reportedly ‘very tempted’ to join Man United this summer despite recent rumours linking him with a managerial role at Burnley, to replace Vincent Kompany.

Van Nistelrooy could return to Old Trafford after 18 years – he spent five years at the club until 2006, scoring 150 goals in 219 appearances.

According to Romano, there is a ‘very good possibility’ that van Nistelrooy will join this summer, but he is still ‘keeping his options open’.

Ten Hag is also reportedly pushing for striker coach Benni McCarthy to stay – his current Man United deal expires at the end of the month and the Dutchman is keen to retain his services.

Erik ten Hag's managerial record with Manchester United Matches 114 Wins 68 Draws 15 Losses 31 Points per match 1.92

Man United Chase New Striker

Zirkzee and Toney on the radar

Manchester United are keen to bring in a new central forward this transfer window as the Red Devils are interested in Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee and Brentford’s Ivan Toney, GMS have reported.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Red Devils see Toney as an alternative to Zirkzee – if they are unsuccessful in their attempts to sign the Bologna striker, United could turn towards Toney this summer.

United will reportedly not entertain lodging a bid for Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin unless the Toffees lower their demands for the 27-year-old, who is also eyed by Newcastle this transfer window.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 28-06-24.