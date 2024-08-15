Highlights AC Milan is currently leading the race for Youssouf Fofana, leaving Man Utd searching for midfield alternatives this summer.

Fofana, with just 12 months left on his Monaco deal, impressed last season with 35 games, four goals, and four assists.

Man Utd still interested in Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite, but reluctant to meet the £70m valuation set by the Toffees.

Manchester United have been targeting Youssouf Fofana this summer but AC Milan are in the driving seat to win the race for his signature, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils could soon be forced to look elsewhere in their search for a new midfielder this summer, with Milan currently leading the race to sign the French international.

Fofana is understood to be among several names under consideration for United, alongside the likes of Sander Berge and Manuel Ugarte, who remains a priority target.

After confirming the arrivals of Bayern Munich duo Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui, United are now expected to shift their focus to signing a new starting midfielder.

According to Sheth, United have ‘a number of midfielders’ they are looking at currently in their prolonged search for Kobbie Mainoo’s new partner in the middle of the park.

With doubts still lingering over Casemiro’s long-term future at the club, Man United are thought to be targeting a replacement for the Brazilian, who has been touted as the next big signing for the Saudi Pro League in recent months.

Man Utd Not Favourites for Fofana

AC Milan currently leading the race

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on Thursday, Sheth explained that AC Milan are currently well ahead of rivals in the race to sign Monaco ace Youssouf Fofana:

“I think there was interest in Youssouf Fofana as well, though it looks like AC Milan are in the driving seat with that one. “So they have got a number of midfielders that they are looking at, but it looks like Ugarte is a number one target on it, but just not the price being quoted to them.”

Fofana, who has less than 12 months remaining on his current deal with Monaco, featured in 35 games across all competitions last season, scoring four goals and providing four assists.

The 25-year-old joined the Monegasque side in 2020 from Strasbourg and has been a key player for the club throughout his four seasons in Ligue 1.

According to Fabrizio Romano, several Premier League clubs have sent scouts to watch the powerful midfielder in action in recent months, including Arsenal, who were linked with the Frenchman earlier in the window.

Fofana could soon follow Tottenham Hotspur right-back Emerson Royal on his way to San Siro after the 25-year-old signed a four-year deal with the Rossoneri earlier this month.

Reports in Italy claim the highly sought-after midfielder could be available for as low as £21m, ahead of his contract expiry with Monaco.

Youssouf Fofana Monaco Stats (2023/24 Ligue 1) Games 32 Goals 4 Assists 4 Pass completion 81.2% Key passes per 90 1.33 Progressive passes per 90 8.31

Branthwaite ‘Key Target’ for United

Red Devils still eyeing a move for the Englishman

Manchester United are still keen on a summer move for Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, according to MailOnline, who claim a deal for the 22-year-old ‘could go to the wire’.

The Red Devils have been reluctant to meet Everton’s £70m valuation for Branthwaite all summer, with two previous bids falling significantly short of the Toffees’ demands.

According to MailOnline, United have ‘no plans’ to go above £60m for the England international after spending more than £150m on acquiring De Ligt, Mazraoui, Leny Yoro, and Joshua Zirkzee.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 15-08-24.