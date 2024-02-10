Highlights Omari Forson, a promising young player from Manchester United's academy, has impressed with his performances and versatility.

Forson has made appearances for both the U18 and U23 teams and has been involved in a number of goals.

His contract with Manchester United is set to expire in June 2024, and there is speculation about whether he will be offered a new deal or attract interest from other clubs.

Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay and Kobbie Mainoo. Just three of the most recent names from Manchester United's academy who have made the step up to the first team in recent years and have already made their mark someway or another. And now, Omari Forson could be the next.

Born in Hammersmith, west London, Forson might never have left the English capital - or at least not so early. And for good reason too. It was at the training centre of West Ham United - his first club - and Tottenham that the young Anglo-Guinean got his first taste of football. But in January 2019, at the age of 15, he decided to move to Manchester United. It was a decision that did not necessarily please everyone, particularly Arsenal, who saw the young talent slip through their fingers.

Omari Forson's time at Man Utd so far

To ensure that no club would stand in the way of their new player's development, the Red Devils' directors decided to offer him a scholarship deal in 2020. A gifted youngster, Forson only needed a few months to make his mark under Neil Ryan, then coach of the United U18s. He made his debut on the 17th of August 2019 in a league match against Wolves (a 2-0 defeat). Now a starter, Forson continued to scrape together playing time throughout the season, making 12 appearances with his elders - a taste of things to come.

While he continued his rise in the U18 team (13 games, five goals and five assists), the versatile attacker's 2020-21 season took on a new direction when he made his debut for the U23 team in May 2021. His first few minutes were remarkable, with him scoring one goal and providing two assists in 77 minutes in his first game against Derby County (a 6-2 win). Once again used alongside the same team-mates a few days later, Forson seemed to be closing in on first-team football. What's more, in the summer, United offered him his first professional contract. The following campaign, Forson continued to alternate between appearances with the reserves (three throughout the season) and fine performances with the U18s (four goals and three assists in 16 league games).

At the same time, he also got his first minutes in the Youth League, where he was decisive twice (one goal and one assist) in two appearances, and played a part in the Red Devils' FA Youth Cup triumph. In an article published on the club's official website, highlighted the 'exceptional resilience' of his player, who in the end did not play in every game in the competition. But it was during the 2022-23 season that Forson reached a new level. A regular in reserve coach Mark Dempsey's team, the London-born Forson made 22 Premier League 2 appearances and was involved in 10 of them (8 goals, 2 assists).

Omari Forson's first-team debut with Man Utd

More importantly, he was introduced to the professional squad through training under Erik ten Hag. All these factors prompted the Dutch coach to call up the young Forson for the pre-season tour, and he traveled to Norway, Scotland, the United States and Ireland during the summer. A sign of the confidence he has in the player, he also took part in five of the eight matches played by the Red Devils during the 2023 tour, even making two starts, against Borussia Dortmund and Athletic Club. Forson enjoyed his first steps into the world of professional football immensely, and recorded them as additional motivation.

"At United, you'll be given opportunities, and that's important, definitely. But I can't get complacent, I'll keep pushing and hopefully opportunities will come," he told MUTV last August. Unfortunately for him, we can't say that these opportunities have really arrived. Although he was included in several squads called up for Premier League and Champions League matches, he never really got the chance to prove his worth. He did however make his official professional debut in the 3rd round of the FA Cup against Wigan on the 8th of January 2024, and it was a landmark occasion, as he became the 249th player from the academy to wear the legendary Red Devils colours.

While he has yet to make a permanent name for himself at Manchester United, Forson is not to be outdone on the international stage. The Red Devil recently earned his first cap for England's U20s, featuring in games against his Romanian and Portuguese counterparts in October 2023.

Omari Forson's style of play

A left-footed player, Forson can play on either wing. According to Transfermarkt, he has made 26 appearances on the right and 15 on the left. But that's not all, as he has also played as a playmaker on a number of occasions. It's an interesting profile, and one that Erik ten Hag could well like.

Omari Forson's 2023/24 stats (as of 24/01/2024) Competition Appearances Goals Assists Minutes FA Cup 1 0 0 1 EFL Trophy 2 2 0 172 UEFA Youth League 2 2 1 180 Premier League 2 4 3 1 293 Total 9 7 2 646 All stats taken from Transfermarkt

With his calmness and remarkable versatility, Forson is just as capable of breaking down defences with his dribbling as he is of adjusting his passes and shots to destabilise opposing players. One of the major questions surrounding Forson is his ability to keep up with the competition, as he has suffered a number of injuries of varying degrees of severity in recent years.

What's next for Omari Forson at Man Utd

When it comes to Forson's future, he is under contract with United until June 2024, while the player has yet to extend his contract with the British club. However, as reported by The Manchester Evening News, the 19-year-old is close to being offered a new deal "in recognition of his progress"

Should this possibility not materialise, there is no doubt that Forson's profile could be of interest to a number of clubs, whether in the Premier League or Championship. While we await the final outcome, the young player will surely wait to see how the second half of the season unfolds, and how his playing time develops, before making a decision that is as definitive as it is important for his future.