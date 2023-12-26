Highlights Kobbie Mainoo is an exciting talent from Manchester United's academy, but the club will be desperate to develop more in the near future.

Shea Lacey has been highlighted as 'one to watch' in the United youth team.

Mainoo's success highlights the desire for more academy players to make it into the first team at United, and Fabrizio Romano has discussed the feeling internally regarding the youth setup.

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is undoubtedly the most exciting talent to have come through the club's academy in recent years, and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now provided an exclusive update from behind the scenes regarding their current crop of young stars.

The academy at United's training complex has produced some fantastic talents over the years, including the likes of Gary Neville, Paul Scholes, Marcus Rashford, Sir Bobby Charlton, and Ryan Giggs. In more recent times, we haven't seen many establish themselves as first-team regulars at United, possibly due to the money involved in football nowadays.

The most recent case study is, of course, young midfielder Mainoo, who made his first Premier League start against Everton back in November. With the Manchester club having so many failed transfers over the last few years, the supporters at Old Trafford will undoubtedly want to see more academy products making their way into the first team.

Mainoo is a star in the making

Mainoo may have been a key figure in the United squad for the entirety of this campaign if it wasn't for an injury sustained during pre-season. The young midfielder was given the opportunity to prove himself under Erik ten Hag with the senior squad, but he failed to make an appearance until November.

Kobbie Mainoo vs Everton Stats Tackles Won % 100% Pass Accuracy 83% Passes 34/41 Duels Won 5 Ball Recoveries 3 Dribbles Completed 2 Interceptions 2 Accurate Long Balls 2 Stats according to Statman Dave (via GIVEMESPORT on X)

The 18-year-old was a surprise name in the starting XI when United faced Everton back in November. Experienced midfielder Sofyan Amrabat was named on the bench, with Mainoo trusted ahead of the Moroccan international. Journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT after the game that Mainoo can bring that attachment between the club and the fans once again.

Although it's incredibly exciting to see a local lad becoming a regular in the United side, the supporters will want to see things like this happening more often. Continuing to develop players from the academy could save the Red Devils a lot of money in the future, so it's vitally important that the club focus their attention on doing so.

The United Stand presenter Beth Tucker recently told GIVEMESPORT that 16-year-old Shea Lacey is 'one to watch' from the United youth setup.

Related Man Utd have '100% trust' in Rasmus Hojlund despite goal drought Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has enjoyed mixed fortunes during his first season at Old Trafford.

Romano has suggested that United are happy with how their academy is currently working, with young Mainoo a perfect example due to not only his talent, but also his work rate. The Italian journalist adds that it might take some time to see other players coming through due to the pressure that comes with featuring for the Red Devils, but the general feeling is positive surrounding the youth setup. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said...

"Super happy with them for sure. They know the academy is working very, very well. Kobbie Mainoo is the best example. Not just talented but a hard worker and that's what Manchester United want. That's what Erik ten Hag wants. He wants to see the hard work in training, not just the talent. And so what Kobbie is doing is probably the best message also for the other young players at the club. They are very, very happy with them. Probably it will take some time to see some other players because with Manchester United you have a lot of pressure. People want to see the results as soon as possible. But the general feeling is very, very positive there."

Man Utd face difficult period

After the Boxing Day fixtures, United will travel to Nottingham Forest, who have enjoyed some impressive performances at home this season. The Tricky Trees will be looking to take advantage of the new manager bounce, with Nuno Espirito Santo recently appointed.

The Red Devils then face Tottenham Hotspur at home in January, before a trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers. West Ham United and Aston Villa then follow, with the tricky test of Luton Town away on 16th February.