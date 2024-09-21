Manchester United thrashed Barnsley 7-0 on Tuesday night in the EFL Cup to progress into the fourth round of the competition, although the lack of game time for full-back Harry Amass has left fans frustrated, with journalist Carl Anka explaining that the north-west club are managing his integration into the first team carefully.

Braces from Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Christian Eriksen, as well as a penalty from Antony, saw off the League One opposition in convincing style. Academy graduate Toby Collyer started at left-back for the Red Devils, and produced a steady performance that allowed Diogo Dalot to rest on the night.

However, with Collyer naturally a midfielder, the United faithful may have been left frustrated by 17-year-old talent Amass' absence, with the teenage starlet not even making the bench. Anka has provided an explanation for the prospect's absence, stating that the club's coaching staff feel he's not yet at the physical level required to compete in men's football even though he has the 'thumbs-up' from academy staff.

Why Amass Was Left Out Against Barnsley

The defender featured in pre-season

Featuring extensively in games across the pond during United's pre-season tour of America, excitement grew around Amass and the potential impact he may make for the FA Cup winners this season. Starting games against Liverpool, Real Betis and Arsenal in the US, there was optimism that Amass would 'lessen the need' for the Manchester club to dip into the market and acquire a new left-back.

With Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw both out injured, fans anticipated that the young defender would be granted an opportunity against third division opposition in the League Cup. However, with a report suggesting that Ten Hag doesn't deem Amass 'ready for a breakout season' emerging, this anticipation was quashed.

When asked about the absence of the left-sided defender, who has been described as "absolutely sensational" and "one of Europe's most exciting full-backs", in the matchday squad against Barnsley, and why Bruno Fernandes had to feature when United were already winning convincingly, on the Talk of the Devils podcast, journalist Anka responded:

"So with Harry Amass, Laurie's spoken quite well about this and written very well about this over the pre-season. I think Amass' diminutive size means Ten Hag is not going to ferry him into games just yet. "We know he's a technical prodigy. Luke Shaw's already spoken about it very well, but I think his inclusion on the pre-season tour and also the way he's trained with the first team has more to do with the injuries to Shaw and Malacia than the fact that he might be ready for senior team football. "Amass is a long-term project. Those around the academy absolutely give him the thumbs up, but I don't think he's in Ten Hag's first team picture just yet."

United Eyeing Long-Term Fernandes Replacement

The midfielder is getting into his 30s now

With Fernandes making an unnecessary cameo appearance off the bench against Barnsley, introduced when United were already five goals to the good, the Portugal international continues to play almost every available minute. Since Ten Hag arrived at Old Trafford, the creative midfielder has started 57 games and 47 games respectively in the Dutchman's first two seasons in charge.

Easing the burden on the 30-year-old will be pivotal to the north-west team progressing, and thus early succession planning appears to be taking place. United are reportedly eyeing RB Salzburg midfielder Oscar Gloukh as a long-term replacement for Fernandes, and could move for the 20-year-old next summer.

Fernandes' Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 35 Goals 10 Assists 8 Shots Per 90 2.6 Expected Goals Per 90 0.29 Key Passes Per 90 3.29 Expected Assists Per 90 0.29 Pass Accuracy 73% Progressive Passes Per 90 8.58 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 0.55

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 20/09/2024