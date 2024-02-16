Highlights Manchester United could have another exciting young prospect ready to make his mark in Willy Kambwala.

The teenager is making waves behind-the-scenes and has already impressed Erik ten Hag with a couple of first-team outings in the Premier League.

GIVEMESPORT takes a look at Kambwala's career at Old Trafford thus far and what the future might hold for him.

As Eleanor Roosevelt, the deceased wife of the late American President Theodore Delano Roosevelt, once said: "The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams". A quote that resonates with the journey of Manchester United starlet Willy Kambwala.

Born in Kinshasa, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where he spent his early years, Kambwala - along with his family - soon left the "Cite du Fleuve" and moved to France. Settling in Les Ulis, a town in the southern suburbs of Paris, the young boy, then aged five, made his first foray into football with local clubs Elan Chevilly Larue and CO Ulis Football. He soon left to join the FC Sochaux-Montbeliard youth training center, which is renowned for having produced a number of internationals including Marcus Thuram (France), Franck Sauzee (France) and Cedric Bakambu (DRC).

Kambwala was quickly identified as one of the most promising youngsters to emerge from the academy, but he never got the chance to play for the first team. So in October 2020, aged just 16, the defender left the Doubs to join Manchester United, whose £3.5million bid was enough to convince Nenking, FCSM's Chinese owner, to sell the club's prodigy. This was largely due to a very delicate financial situation, and it was a departure that was regretted within the club, particularly by Thomas Deniaud, who was the sporting director at the time.

He told L'Est Républicain: "It's a desire of the investors that I respect. Now, our club policy, my vision, is still to develop our best young players so that they can eventually join our professional structure. Willy wasn't given that time, and we can understand the frustration of our center director and all our coaches, who work primarily for that purpose. We've been with Willy for two years. As he's physically almost ready, having him for another year or two might have allowed us to sell him for more!"

Willy Kambwala's career at Manchester United so far

But for Kambwala, joining Manchester United was like fulfilling a childhood dream. "It's always been my favorite club. I worked with that goal in mind. When the opportunity presented itself to me, I thought straight back to my dream and jumped at it," said the France U17 captain in a broadcast relayed by RMC. However, the start of his adventure across the Channel looked more like a nightmare. Quickly integrated into the U18 team, Kambwala unfortunately suffered a serious ankle injury following his first and only appearance of the season in a match against Derby County. The damage kept him off the pitch for almost a year, preventing him from taking part in his side's FA Youth Cup 2022 triumph.

During the 2022-23 season, Kambwala made a number of appearances for the U21s, including six - including five starts - under Mark Dempsey. Last summer, he traveled to the United States with the same team, separately from Erik ten Hag's squad, and played a part in their 1-3 defeat by Wrexham AFC. Starting the 2023-24 season with the reserves, he also played in all six games - making six starts - in the Youth League group stage, where Manchester United finished fourth in Group A. On the 17th of December, Erik ten Hag called him up to the professional squad for the first time, when the Red Devils traveled to Anfield to face Liverpool in the Premier League.

Less than a week later, with Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane all unavailable, Kambwala was thrust into the starting line-up for the game against West Ham. This gave him the opportunity to become the 248th player from Manchester United's academy to make his professional debut, while then 19-year-old was again used against Aston Villa at home and in the 3rd and 4th rounds of the FA Cup. Those performances left Ten Hag raving, telling TNT Sports. "He's calm. He made a good impression in training. But of course he's inexperienced and it's a big moment for him. He's athletic, so calm on the ball, and now he has his opportunity."

Willy Kambwala's style of play

As Ten Hag indicated, Kambwala is an athletic player. Standing at 6ft 4in, the young defender is a powerhouse, but has been trained the modern way of trying to play out from the back. Mathieu Bodmer, the sporting director of Ligue 1 side Le Havre said in the "Scouting" podcast: "What I like about him is that he defends by moving forward. For me, that's a great quality when you play central defender. He'll burst forward, look for the ball in his feet, break a line with a pass or a strong run. He's still got some work to do, but he's got a lot of going for him."

Kambwala's physical and technical abilities are not his only qualities however, with his former coach at Les Ulis, Tshimen Buhanga, explaining: "The boy has an incredible mentality and natural leadership...He's a man of the dressing room. Sometimes I'd make my speech, go outside and I'd know that he was taking over behind me. He motivates the troops, something not everyone can do."

What next for Willy Kambwala at Manchester United

Contracted to the Red Devils until June 2025, it would not be surprising to see Kambwala's deal extended by the Manchester club. Then there is the question of his future. What will the club's management decide next summer? Will they keep the player and continue to offer him playing time at Manchester United, or loan him out so that he can gain experience at a high-quality club?

Willy Kambwala' 23/24 stats at Manchester United Competition Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Premier League 2 0 0 85 FA Cup 2 0 0 15 UEFA Youth League 6 0 0 540 Premier League 2 6 0 0 385 EFL Cup 3 0 0 270 Total 19 0 0 1,295 All stats taken from Transfermarkt (correct as of 05/02/2024)

It's a question that the second half of the season will no doubt provide some answers to - depending in particular on how Ten Hag uses him. What is clear though is that Kambwala is very highly-rated by many coaches and could be the long-term answer to the injury-prone Raphael Varane at the heart of the United defence.