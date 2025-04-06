Manchester United, despite countless opportunities, were unable to find a winner in Sunday’s Premier League meeting with arch-rivals Manchester City – and the Old Trafford faithful, who walk away disappointed, are ‘feeling sorry’ for one star in particular.

Statistically, Ruben Amorim’s men were the better of the two teams – they enjoyed 13 shots compared to their opponent’s nine – but were unable to convert as both sides walked away from the Theatre of Dreams with an additional point to their name.