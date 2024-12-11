Manchester United are now in active talks with Cerro Porteno to sign 17-year-old starlet Diego Leon as a talent for the future, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

Something United have been trying to improve in recent years is their youth recruitment, and we've seen the likes of Sekou Kone and Chido Obi-Martin arrive through the door at Old Trafford. Although the young talents won't be making instant impacts when it comes to the senior squad, it's a chance for the Red Devils to sign players on the cheap with high potential, rather than looking to secure their signature when they've already become top players.

United poached Alejandro Garnacho at a young age for a small price from Atletico Madrid, and his value has significantly increased since then. Next up on the list appears to be 17-year-old Leon. According to Romano, United are now in active talks to sign left-back Leon from Cerro Porteno, with a $4m deal being discussed...

"Manchester United are in active talks with Cerro Porteno for 17 year old left back Diego León as talent for the future. Similar to Sekou Koné deal last summer, Man Utd keep looking at talents from abroad and $4m deal is being discussed also with León’s agents."

The young talent could be Amorim's first signing if United manage to secure a deal ahead of the upcoming January transfer window, but it would be a surprise if he's brought in to help the senior squad immediately. Despite his age, Leon has already made 19 league appearances for Cerro Porteno senior side this season.

According to Transfermarkt back in October, Leon was the 20th most valuable 17-year-old in world football, behind the likes of Ethan Nwaneri, Lamine Yamal, and Chris Rigg. It's safe to say Leon is a highly-regarded young talent, and at just £3.1m, it's certainly a risk worth taking for United. That fee is a drop in the ocean for a Premier League club and the potential sell-on value could be significant in the future if his career pans out as expected.