Highlights Man United are in talks to sign Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt.

The 24-year-old is set to depart Germany two years after arriving from Juventus.

United have reportedly offered Lille starlet Leny Yoro a six-year deal.

Manchester United are ‘actively working’ on a deal to sign Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt after announcing Joshua Zirkzee’s arrival, Fabrizio Romano has reported.

The Red Devils have reportedly continued talks with Bayern over the weekend as they look to finalise the deal for the Netherlands international this month.

Keen to strengthen their backline, United have identified De Ligt as a priority target at centre-back, while deals for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite and Lille’s Leny Yoro are still in contention.

The Premier League giants are keen to rejuvenate their ageing defence with fresh signings as they look to replace Raphael Varane, who departed on a free transfer last month.

The Frenchman has now agreed to join Serie A returnees Como following his three-year stint at Old Trafford, where he made 95 appearances for the club.

Sweden international Victor Lindelof could follow Varane out the door soon – the 29-year-old has just 12 months left on his deal as Fenerbahce are reportedly keen to sign him this summer.

Man United in Talks for De Ligt

Negotiations with Bayern ongoing

Speaking on his live show, Romano reported that United have kept working on a deal for De Ligt throughout the weekend:

“I wanted to clarify that even this weekend [just gone], Manchester United keep working on the deal for Matthijs de Ligt. “The negotiation between Man United and Bayern continues. Of course, in the last two or three days, Man United have been busy with the documents and the formal steps for the deal for Joshua Zirkzee, but they are actively working on the deal for Matthijs de Ligt, so negotiations are ongoing.”

After two seasons at Bayern, the 24-year-old is now allowed to leave – De Ligt is among six players ready to be sold this summer as the Bundesliga giants anticipate a busy remainder of the transfer window.

Following new boss Vincent Kompany's appointment, Bayern are expected to undergo significant changes in the squad in an aim to bounce back after a third-place finish in the league, behind Bayer Leverkusen and Stuttgart.

The Bavarians have concerns over De Ligt’s recent injury history – the Netherlands international appeared in just 22 league matches last season, nine less than the year before.

De Ligt, who joined Bayern from Juventus in 2022 and has been called a 'full-blown superstar' by the official Bundesliga website, is now anticipating a reunion with his former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag, who sees the 24-year-old playing alongside Lisandro Martinez at the heart of the Red Devils’ defence next season.

Matthijs de Ligt Stats (Bundesliga 2023-24) Games 22 Goals 2 Pass completion 93.9 Aerials won per 90 2.65 Challenges lost per 90 0.32

Yoro ‘Offered’ a Six-Year Deal

He is set to choose between United and Madrid

Manchester United have offered Lille defender Leny Yoro a six-year deal, according to German football insider Florian Plettenberg.

Writing on X, Plettenberg suggests Yoro is now set to choose between United and Real Madrid, who are thought to be leading the race for his signature.

The Red Devils have reportedly offered Yoro a deal until 2029, with an option for a further season as they look to sign the promising centre-back on a long-term contract.

Yoro is expected to depart Lille before his current deal runs out – the 18-year-old's contract with the Ligue 1 outfit expires in less than 12 months.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 15-07-24.