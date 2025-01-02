Manchester United’s record-setting kit deal with German brand Adidas, which is worth a whopping £900 million across a 10-year period, could be terminated if they fail to hit a very simple target at the end of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

Announced back in the summer of 2023, despite being in a bit of a slump, the 20-time champions of England put pen to paper on a decade-long partnership with Adidas – one that is one of the biggest kit deals in the history of the beautiful game.

Dwarfing that of their rivals, their £90 million-a-year deal with the clothing manufacturer is one that’s historic as it's the biggest in the history of the Premier League – but there is every chance it could also come crashing down at a moment’s notice.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Man Utd have conceded 18 goals in all competitions in December, their most in a single month since March 1964 (also 18).

Should the unthinkable happen and Manchester United, who are currently sitting 14th in England's top flight standings and just seven points adrift of the drop zone, do get relegation – there are stipulations in the contract that could spell trouble for Ruben Amorim and his entourage.

Per The Telegraph, the club’s agreement with the German brand states that, in the event of relegation, the latter can halve their payments or even scrap their payments entirely and terminate the lucrative contract with one full season’s notice.

“Adidas may reduce the applicable payments for a year by 50% if the men’s first team is not participating in the English Premier League during that year,” the club's annual financial report (up to June 30 2024) reads.

“In addition, Adidas may terminate the agreement by giving one full-season’s notice if the men’s first team is relegated from the English Premier League or if it is otherwise determined that the men’s first team shall not be participating in the Premier League or the top English league.”

After Amorim’s side’s 2-0 loss to Newcastle United on Monday night, marking their fifth defeat in six league games, the Portuguese head coach conceded that murmurs of a relegation scrap could easily turn into reality if players do not 'fight'.

“I think that it is a possibility. We have to be clear with our fans. " So we have to change something," he claimed before adding: "This season, it will be really hard on everybody. It can make us stronger, and we have to fight.”

It’s been half a century since the Old Trafford-based outfit were relegated from senior proceedings, and they remain as part of the six-club collective who have never been relegated since the Premier League’s inception in 1992 – alongside Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool, Everton and Chelsea.