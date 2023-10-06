Highlights Manchester United's poor start to the season has put manager Erik ten Hag under scrutiny as fans and pundits question his ability to turn things around.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been put under the microscope on the back of the club’s worst-ever start of the Premier League era and transfer insider Dean Jones has now revealed a potential 57-year-old replacement that the Red Devils ‘admire’.

The Dutchman’s side have struggled to emulate their form from 2022/23 since the new campaign got underway, which has raised many eyebrows.

Manchester United are currently in purgatory, having lost six of their opening 10 games in all competitions as they sit 10th and rock bottom in the Premier League and their Champions League group, respectively.

A return to Europe’s top table was met with excitement from the Old Trafford faithful but with no wins from their two opening fixtures against Bayern Munich and Galatasaray, the feeling of delight is sharply fading.

As mentioned, due to their wailing start, Ten Hag has been subject to plenty of scrutiny, though The Athletic has reported that any manager would struggle given the current state of play at Manchester United.

Manchester United record transfers under the Glazers Player Fee Paul Pogba (Juventus) £90m Antony (Ajax) £81m Harry Maguire (Leicester City) £75m Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) £73m Romelu Lukaku (Everton) £73m Ángel Di María (Real Madrid) £64m Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £64m Casemiro (Real Madrid) £61m Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) £56m Mason Mount (Chelsea) £55m All fees according to Transfermarkt

However, as reported by MailOnline, the former Ajax boss’ job at the Premier League side is currently not under threat as the hierarchy retain their full confidence in him to turn proceedings around after a substandard start to the new campaign.

Erik ten Hag could be replaced by 57-year-old ‘outsider’ shout – Dean Jones

Jones suggested that many of the previous candidates for the managerial position at Old Trafford are now managing elsewhere, though former Wolverhampton Wanderers chief, Julen Lopetegui is a manager they ‘admire’. The reputable reporter did also reiterate that there’s a greater chance of Ten Hag prolonging his stay with a new contract than there that he’ll be relieved of his managerial duties. He told GIVEMESPORT:

“There is a lot of talk around Erik ten Hag's successor but what you have to look at is the fact that he was targeted ahead of a shortlist of bosses and that those top alternatives are now gone. Pochettino is at Chelsea, Luis Enrique is at PSG and perhaps the only manager you could look at now as someone we know they admire and that is currently out of work and wanting to be in the Premier League is Julen Lopetegui - but even then, we are talking about someone who was always an outsider to actually get the job. And when you look at the betting odds right now, he's not even listed. “Ten Hag has been at United 18 months and to be honest while I know the trend right now is to talk about his exit and who could replace him, we're probably more likely to see him sign a new contract at some stage than actually leave.”

Will Julen Lopetegui be appointed?

Of course, there is every chance that Manchester United’s previous interest in Lopetegui could re-surface amid the heat Ten Hag finds himself under.

At the back end of March 2022, the Spaniard – then in charge of Sevilla – had ruled himself out of contention for the job at Old Trafford, according to Manchester Evening News, which means it’s difficult to see a world where he looks at the current situation and decides it’s a job that he is willing to take on.

He was a fine custodian for Wolves but was eventually shown the door as the club’s owners told him it was ‘impossible to develop the project at Molineux’, a decision that Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Wolves could live to regret. Before his sacking, he had steered the club away from succumbing to relegation as – when he joined in November 2022 – Wolves were sat in the drop zone.

Lopetegui’s Sevilla credentials would make him a solid appointment with a rate of 1.85 points per match over his 170-game stewardship, though questions over his suitability to get Manchester United out of this pothole would rise to the surface. But then saying that, who else has the capability to do so?

Andre Onana now considering another U-turn

The Cameroonian shot-stopper was brought in to the club to shore things up defensively while his wide range of passing could excel Ten Hag’s footballing blueprint, but after a string of costly mistakes in the Red Devils net, there are concerns arising over his suitability.

Onana, who pockets a healthy £120,000-per-week at the club, returned to international action for the Indomitable Lions – after initially hanging up his boots – as his nation looked to book their spot in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which they did in fine fashion.

Andre Onana vs Ederson vs Alisson - 2023/24 statistics (per 90) Player Goals Against Saves Save Percentage Passes Attempted Pass Completion Rate Andre Onana 1.57 3.57 68.6% 38.9 77.9% Ederson 0.71 1.43 64.3% 41.4 82.4% Alisson 1.00 4.00 79.4% 41.3 81.7% All statistics per FBref

Following his turgid start to 2023/24, for Manchester United at least, ESPN have reported he is considering yet another U-turn and will hold talks with Cameroon officials before making an informed decision whether to play in the tournament.

Should Onana choose to represent Cameroon and, therefore, miss a month of the Premier League season, his understudy Altay Bayindir, who was bought for a mere £5m in the summer, may be given his chance to prove his worth in between the sticks.