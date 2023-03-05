Manchester United "admire" £110m star who is expected to leave his club in the summer.

Manchester United "admire" West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice, Ben Jacobs has told GiveMeSport.

However, the CBS reporter says Arsenal believe that they are currently the frontrunners for the player's signature.

Man United transfer news – Declan Rice

According to Football Insider, United are still hopeful of signing Rice this summer despite the West Ham captain expressing a desire to stay in London.

The Red Devils will have to pay a big fee, though, with transfer insider Dean Jones telling GMS last month that the Hammers want £110m for their midfielder.

With Rice out of contract next year, however, you suspect that West Ham will have to settle for a lower fee.

That being said, with some of English football's biggest clubs after him, they should still receive a huge amount of money for a player who cost them nothing.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Declan Rice and Man United?

Jacobs has informed GMS that Rice will be sold this summer amid interest from the likes of United and Arsenal.

On the 24-year-old, the journalist said: "West Ham are resigned to losing Declan Rice, so there will be a summer sale because Rice wants either Champions League football or a club that he knows over time he can get Champions League football with.

"And there are those outside of Chelsea and Arsenal that admire Declan Rice, Manchester United and Newcastle United, but I think Arsenal feel like they are the frontrunners and Chelsea are going to be very seriously in the race as well because Rice has always been a long-standing priority."

Who is Declan Rice more likely to join, Man United or Arsenal?

Arsenal will certainly fancy their chances here. There is that London factor, while the Gunners could also go into next season as Premier League champions. Simply put, any proposal from them is going to be hard to turn down.

They also look to be the team who want Rice the most, with The Times claiming back in January that he is their top target for the summer.

United also have Casemiro, so signing the England international does not seem to be a pressing matter for them right now.

All in all, while you would not rule anything out, the Emirates looks to be a more likely destination than Old Trafford for Rice. But again, with United on the up under Erik ten Hag, perhaps the Red Devils could end up doing something should their manager desire a new midfielder this summer.

