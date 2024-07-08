Highlights Adrien Rabiot has been linked with Manchester United after his Juventus contract expired.

The France international could be a cost-effective signing to replace Casemiro if the Brazilian leaves.

The Red Devils are also attempting to "hijack" Bayern's move for winger Michael Olise, who scored 10 goals in 19 appearances last season.

Adrien Rabiot is unlikely to sign a new contract at Juventus this summer, amid rumours linking him with a move to Manchester United, journalist Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

Rabiot's current deal with the Old Lady has expired, sparking rumours that he could leave the Italian outfit. Manchester United have been touted as a potential destination for the Frenchman, with the north-west club reportedly 'pushing hard' to sign the player on a free transfer.

While remaining in northern Italy isn't completely off the cards, Romano has revealed that the 29-year-old is reluctant to sign a new contract, and is open to a move elsewhere.

Romano: Rabiot 'Unlikely' to Sign a New Deal

The midfielder has been at Juventus for five years

Arriving from boyhood club Paris Saint-Germain in 2019, Rabiot has enjoyed a largely successful spell in Turin, making 212 appearances for Juventus, whilst winning Serie A and three domestic cups. The France international - described as "world-class" by Juve and France legend David Trezeguet - featured 35 times for Max Allegri's side last season, scoring five times as Le Zebre missed out on the title to Inter Milan.

Entering the latter stages of his career, Rabiot may feel it's the right time to move and secure his final significant contract. Whether Juventus are able to offer the sums of money he'd be looking for remains to be seen, but given United's extensive resources and thus their ability to grant him his financial demands, a move to Old Trafford could materialise.

When asked about whether Rabiot could end up at Manchester United, Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

"Let's see if some other clubs will try to enter the race. Because as of now, Rabiot is still not extending his contract at Juventus, so it could be a big opportunity. "At the moment, I'm not aware of anything advanced or in concrete stages yet, but in general, I think for many clubs, it could be a big possibility, because, as I mentioned at the moment, it looks unlikely for him to stay at Juventus and sign the deal."

Indeed, on a free transfer, INEOS and Erik ten Hag may pounce on this market opportunity. The Red Devils are looking to acquire a number of players this summer as they attempt to bolster a squad that delivered their lowest league finish since 1990 last season. With Casemiro expected to leave, Rabiot would represent a cost-effective signing who could replace some of what the veteran Brazilian provided to ten Hag's side.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Rabiot Casemiro Appearances 31 25 Goals 5 1 Assists 3 2 Progressive Passes Per 90 4.07 5.09 Key Passes Per 90 0.88 0.73 Progressive Carries Per 90 2.44 0.55 Tackles and Interceptions Per 90 2.81 4.59

United Closing in on Signing Matthijs de Ligt

The centre-back would join from Bayern Munich

United are now 'increasingly confident' that they will seal a deal to sign Matthijs de Ligt as a new centre-back from Bayern Munich, according to Romano on Sunday.

The Red Devils are looking to strengthen in that position following the departure of Raphael Varane at the end of his contract and are closing in on the Netherlands international in what will be seen as a major coup.

De Ligt has worked with Ten Hag previously at Ajax, before securing moves to Juventus and then Bayern after leaving the Amsterdam Arena.

Related Joshua Zirkzee 'One Step Away' From Man Utd Transfer Joshua Zirkzee looks set to become Manchester United's first marquee signing of the summer

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 07/07/2024