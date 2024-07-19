Highlights Adrien Rabiot has his heart set on sealing a move to the Premier League.

The France international is available as a free agent after his Juventus contract expired.

Manchester United previously came close to signing Rabiot and could be a potential destination.

Former Juventus midfielder and reported Manchester United target Adrien Rabiot is ‘dreaming’ of a switch to the Premier League this summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The 29-year-old saw his contract expire last month, despite the Serie A giants' efforts to keep him on board as he rejected their offer to extend his stay at the Allianz Stadium and decided to embark on a new chapter in his career.

Rabiot came close to joining Manchester United in 2022, and the Red Devils are still thought to be his preferred destination in England with CaughtOffside reporting earlier this summer that contacts were underway.

According to Romano, the France international is eyed by several clubs around Europe following his contract expiry, but he could still wait for an opportunity in the Premier League.

Rabiot reportedly believes his skills are ‘perfect’ for English football and is tempted by the chance to finally seal the move, two years after the Manchester United deal fell through.

AC Milan are reported to be among interested clubs in the Frenchman, as well as multiple sides in the Saudi Pro League.

Rabiot Eager to Test Himself in England

Midfielder believes he has skillset to thrive in top flight

Romano, writing in his Daily Briefing, has explained that a Premier League switch remains a possibility for Rabiot as he is tempted by a move to England this summer:

“For sure, the dream of Adrien Rabiot is Premier League football, so that remains a possibility - to wait for a Premier League opportunity. Otherwise, he has many offers, many opportunities on the table. “Adrien Rabiot is a free agent and so is obviously a big possibility, a big opportunity and this is why many clubs are enquiring about the situation. “But what I can guarantee to you today is that Adrien Rabiot is tempted by the Premier League. His dream is the Premier League. He believes that his skills are perfect for Premier League football. “He’s a wonderful midfielder but also physical and that could be a crucial factor, so let's see if he gets the proposal he wants.”

Earlier this week, GMS reported on journalist Abdellah Boulma’s claim that Rabiot’s preferred "dream" destination is Manchester United.

It remains to be seen if the Red Devils will be willing to enter the race for the Frenchman again under new part-ownership INEOS, who look to rejuvenate the squad and avoid paying hefty wages to stars of Rabiot’s age, having turned 29 in April.

Adrien Rabiot Stats (2023/24 Serie A) Appearances 31 Goals 5 Assists 3 Pass accuracy 82.2% Key passes per 90 0.88 Tackles per 90 1.97

United have already confirmed the signings of 23-year-old Joshua Zirkzee and 18-year-old Leny Yoro – both players joined on long-term deals this month.

After bringing in reinforcements in defence and attack, the Premier League giants are now set to switch their focus to a marquee signing in midfield and have identified Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte as a primary target.

McTominay Eyed by Premier League Clubs

Tottenham could swoop in for Scotland international

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay is being eyed by several Premier League clubs ahead of a potential summer switch, with Tottenham Hotspur rumoured to be joining the race for the Scotland international’s signature.

The Sun reports that Spurs are prepared to hijack Fulham’s move for the Scotland international, who is valued at around £40m this transfer window.

Southampton and Newcastle United are also said to be admirers of the 27-year-old, whose Manchester United deal expires in less than 12 months.

The Red Devils have rejected Fulham’s initial attempt to sign McTominay as the Cottagers’ £17m offer was turned down, according to The Sun.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 19-07-24.