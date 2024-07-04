Highlights Manchester United interested in signing free agent Adrien Rabiot, with Erik ten Hag keen on the midfielder.

Rabiot wants a three-year deal worth €10 million per year, with Liverpool reportedly in pole position.

Manchester United also looking to offload players like Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood before pre-season.

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a move for free agent Adrien Rabiot and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, while speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, has labelled this summer as a ‘big opportunity’ for the Frenchman, who is keenly admired by Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag.

Now that the 13-time Premier League champions’ first summer under the minority ownership of Sir Jim Ratcliffe is underway, fans are expecting wholesale changes - and given that, per The Athletic, central midfield has been listed as a priority position, an extra body in the engine room would not go amiss.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In his 452-game senior club career, Rabiot has notched 47 goals and 32 assists.

Man Utd Latest: Adrien Rabiot

Midfielder wants three-year deal worth €10m per year

Thanks to his pre-existing interest in the former Juventus man, Ten Hag is keen to move in for Rabiot, according to CaughtOffside. The report suggests that the Old Trafford side may be in a better financial position to offer what the midfielder wants: a three-year deal worth €10 million per year.

Saint-Maurice-born Rabiot was a target for Manchester United before they forked out a lofty sum for a leggy Casemiro in the summer of 2022. Per reports, the Greater Manchester outfit had a £15 million bid with Juventus agreed before the Frenchman opted to stay at the Old Lady.

Rabiot 23/24 Serie A Stats vs Juventus Squad Metric Output Squad Rank Minutes 2,651 4th Goals 5 3rd Assists 3 =3rd Shots per game 1.2 =3rd Tackles per game 1.9 =2nd Interceptions per game 0.8 5th Overall rating 7.07 1st

That said, Calciomercato have reported that Liverpool - Manchester United’s fierce rivals - are currently in pole position to sign the free agent, who has played a prominent part in France’s Euro 2024 campaign thus far. A contract renewal with Juventus is still on the cards, however, as the man in question remained coy over his future while talking ahead of his nation’s impending fixture with Spain.

“The renewal with Juve? I don’t know what will happen but I don’t feel like talking about this. [A message] to the fans? I think they’ve understood that I’m focused on the European Championship with my national team. And that we’ll see what happens after that.”

Romano: Ten Hag Wanted Rabiot Two Years Ago

Finances prevented deal being struck

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano believes this summer could be a career-defining one for Rabiot, who is now without a club. Insisting that Ten Hag’s admiration of the player spans over two years, the transfer expert suggested that the finances involved last time around meant that a deal was not struck. Romano said:

“For Rabiot, it’s a big opportunity, because Rabiot is a player that Ten Hag already wanted two years ago. And credit to Erik ten Hag because, at that point, I remember that Rabiot was not doing well at all at Juventus. “He really wanted to trust the player then. The riches on the players’ side was considered too high in terms of salary and commission, so Manchester United decided against that.”

Man Utd Want Sancho Exit Before Pre-Season

Barcelona reportedly interested in his signature

As much as this summer will be important for Manchester United in terms of incomings, sanctioning the sales of Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood and the like will be equally important for those associated with the Old Trafford club.

Sancho, who spent the second half of 2023/24 on loan at former club Borussia Dortmund, has no way back into Ten Hag’s thinking upon his return and the club would ideally like his exit to be sorted before their pre-season campaign kicks off.

Attracting interest from Barcelona, according to reports from Spain, per 90min, his move to the Spanish giants could depend entirely on their ability to ship off the likes of Raphinha in Hansi Flick’s first summer at the helm.

All statistics per WhoScored