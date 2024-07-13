Highlights Manchester United are closing in on Matthijs De Ligt deal, with Bayern Munich asking for €50 million.

De Ligt is eager to leave the German outfit for guaranteed playing time.

United could also pursue Dani Olmo, with the likes of Casemiro and Scott McTominay linked with moves away.

Manchester United's emphatic start to the summer window looks set to continue, with the club progressing in negotiations with Bayern Munich over a deal for Matthijs de Ligt, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils completed their first summer signing - and first signing of the INEOS era - earlier this week, with Joshua Zirkzee joining in a deal worth slightly more than his €40 million release clause. The Dutchman arrives having scored 11 Serie A goals last season, and is expected to compete for a place with Rasmus Hojlund.

Following this deal for the 23-year-old, United are eager to secure the services of a central defender, and according to Romano, personal terms with De Ligt have been agreed. The Netherlands international has told his agent, Rafaela Pimenta, that he's only intent on a move to Old Trafford, and now the two clubs are engaging in talks over the payment structure.

United Getting Closer to De Ligt Signing

Bayern want €50 million for the player

After successive spells at big clubs which haven't panned out in the way the player would have liked, De Ligt is eager to leave the Allianz for regular game time. Similarly to his time at Juventus, the defender has fallen in the pecking order at Bayern, and is thus keen on finding a new home which can guarantee him consistent minutes.

United have reportedly offered De Ligt a prominent role, which allowed the club to agree terms with the player quickly. The former Ajax man will put pen to paper a deal valid until June 2029, and is expected to feature alongside Lisandro Martinez in what could become a long-term partnership.

Writing in his Daily Briefing today, Romano revealed that negotiations on the club's side are progressing well.

'It’s also important to tell you something else on Manchester United. They are advancing in negotiations with Bayern for Matthijs de Ligt. 'The expectation from Manchester United after Joshua Zirkzee is to get the Matthijs de Ligt deal done. The player has told his agent, Rafaela Pimenta, he only wanted to negotiate with Manchester United, so no negotiations ongoing with any other club. 'The contract is already agreed until 2029, and the salary is ready, but the club to club agreement is still needed.'

With De Ligt's Euros exploits with the Netherlands coming to an end on Wednesday night, it's thought that the move can now be accelerated. INEOS want to get the deal over the line in time for the Dutchman to join Erik ten Hag's men on their pre-season trip to the United States, which begins with an encounter with Arsenal on the 28th of July.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 Stat De Ligt Martinez Appearances 22 11 Goals 2 0 Pass Accuracy 93.9% 92.2% Progressive Passes Per 90 6.36 3.89 Tackles Per 90 0.97 1.67 Interceptions Per 90 1.23 0.69 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 2.66 0.56

United Eyeing Dani Olmo

The Spaniard is ready for a new challenge

If De Ligt does follow Zirkzee through the doors at Carrington, attentions could turn to strengthening the middle of the park. Casemiro is expected to leave Old Trafford this summer, while Southampton and Newcastle supposedly want to sign Scott McTominay.

These potential departures could leave the Manchester-based side somewhat depleted in midfield, and thus new additions could be required. Links to Manual Ugarte continue to circulate, while Euros star Dani Olmo has also emerged as a target for United. The £52 million rated man is reportedly open to the move, and United are understood to be frontrunners in the race to sign him, with Chelsea and Manchester City distancing themselves from a potential deal.

